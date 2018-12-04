search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

PM Modi asks TRS, MIM leaders where is Istanbul, Dallas as crowd cheers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 4, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 12:43 am IST
There were no-holds-barred attacks on the MIM, whom the BJP leaders called a “party of Razakars.”
Women dressed in saffron cheer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his public meeting at LB Stadium on Monday. (DC)
Hyderabad: A saffron wave engulfed the LB stadium, the packed enclosure reverberating with slogans for BJP mascot and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose tall cutouts dominated the venue.

Mr Modi was to address a campaign meeting at the stadium, his second visit to the state for the December 7 elections. Youth, women, men and children came saffron-clad to match the party’s colour. The party asked the activists to switch on their mobile phone lights to express their support for the BJP which the crowd did in full measure. This is seen as a metaphor of vikas (progress).  

 

The saffron stage saw the bigwigs of the state BJP, a majority of whom are in the fray. Among them, TS BJP president K. Laxman poked fun at TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for spending most of his time at his Gajwel farmhouse and Pragati Bhavan, his official residence.

This apart, there was an announcement for a Rs 1,000 prize for a good stretch of road. “What happened to the promise of making the Old City like Istanbul and Hyderabad like Dallas? Roads in Hyderabad have turned into death traps due to potholes. The BJP will give you Rs 1,000 per road if it is made pothole free” Dr Laxman said.

There were no-holds-barred attacks on the MIM, whom the BJP leaders called a “party of Razakars.” They appealed to the people to vote for BJP and make free of the TRS and the MIM. “If the BJP is elected to power, the lotus flag will fly high on Golconda,” one leader said.

Ms Syed Shahezadi, who has been fielded against MIM legislator Akabaruddin Owasi from Chandrayangutta, won the support of the crowd easily. Ms Shahezadi said the MIM did not respect women. “Why did the MIM oppose the triple talaq Bill? No woman candidate has been given a ticket. It is because the party does not respect women,” she said. 

The party leaders criticised Mr Rao for being inaccessible to the TRS MLAs, MPs and even the people who voted them to power. The BJP leaders ridiculed Mr Rao for his belief in astrology. “KCR’s lucky number is 6, so is his phone and car number. He takes commission of 6 per cent. The people should demolish his astrology-based governance,” one leader said.

The campaign needed with a loud cheer when Mr Modi said, “I will work shoulder to shoulder with you. Your dream is my responsibility, trust in me. You may hate the BJP or Modi, but don’t put people’s democracy in danger.”

...
Tags: k. laxman, prime minister narendra modi, bjp mascot
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




