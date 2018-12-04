KT Rama Rao suggests ‘shock treatment’

UTNOOR (ADILABAD): Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to touch an electricity cable in the state to know whether power was being supplied or not.

Mr Rama Rao was responding to Mr Modi’s claim that power supply was erratic in Telangana state during his visit to Nizamabad last week.

Mr Rama Rao asked Mr Modi to see whether power was being supplied or not while flying in his helicopter over Nizamabad. He was addressing a meeting in Utnoor in support of party candidate Rekha Naik contesting from Khanapur.

He said four parties - the Congress, TD, CPI and the TJS - had joined hands to bring down caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He asked whether they wanted to bring him down because the government was implementing welfare schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu farmer assistance scheme, KCR Kits for new mothers, Rythu Bima, Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver, residential schools for all sections, pensions to various sections and disabled persons.

Mr Rama Rao said the TRS was neither the B team of the BJP as alleged by the Congress nor the B team of the Congress as the BJP claimed.

“The TRS is the A team for the people of Telangana unlike the BJP and the Congress. Telangana people are the bosses for the TRS and its leaders,” Mr Rama Rao said.

Mr Rama Rao asked the Opposition why they were protesting over Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s residence, and said that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had constructed a house in Hyderabad instead of at Amaravati.