search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KT Rama Rao suggests ‘shock treatment’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 4, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Dec 4, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Mr Rama Rao asked Mr Modi to see whether power was being supplied or not while flying in his helicopter over Nizamabad.
KT Rama Rao
 KT Rama Rao

UTNOOR (ADILABAD): Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to touch an electricity cable in the state to know whether power was being supplied or not.

Mr Rama Rao was responding to Mr Modi’s claim that power supply was erratic in Telangana state during his visit to Nizamabad last week.

 

Mr Rama Rao asked Mr Modi to see whether power was being supplied or not while flying in his helicopter over Nizamabad. He was addressing a meeting in Utnoor in support of party candidate Rekha Naik contesting from Khanapur.

He said four parties - the Congress, TD, CPI and the TJS - had joined hands to bring down caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. 

He asked whether they wanted to bring him down because the government was implementing welfare schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu farmer assistance scheme, KCR Kits for new mothers, Rythu Bima, Rs 1 lakh crop loan waiver, residential schools for all sections, pensions to various sections and disabled persons.

Mr Rama Rao said the TRS was neither the B team of the BJP as alleged by the Congress nor the B team of the Congress as the BJP claimed. 

“The TRS is the A team for the people of Telangana unlike the BJP and the Congress. Telangana people are the bosses for the TRS and its leaders,” Mr Rama Rao said.

Mr Rama Rao asked the Opposition why they were protesting over Pragathi Bhavan, the CM’s residence, and said that AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had constructed a house in Hyderabad instead of at Amaravati.

...
Tags: kt rama rao, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Materials used to replace plastic may triple greenhouse gas emissions: study

The global energy consumption will be doubled because of increased production (Photo: AFP)
 

Here’s everything you need to know about women and diabetes

Women with diabetes are also more prone to have a heart attack, and at a younger age as compared to women without diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Seagate achieves whopping 16TB storage on single HDD

Seagate announced it has used its advanced HAMR technology to build and test the world’s first formatted and fully functioning 16TB enterprise hard drive platform in a standard 3.5-inch form factor.
 

Watch: Ziva leads the way, teaches daddy MS Dhoni to dance with adorable moves

The veteran cricketer shared an adorable video of the duo shaking a leg together. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

OPPO successfully completes world's first 5G multiparty video call on a smartphone

Engineers from six OPPO R&D institutes worldwide participated in the video call using WeChat
 

Smartphone users in India to double by 2022: Report

The growth in data consumption is complemented by the growing number of connected devices which is expected to go up to 2.2 billion by 2022 from 1.6 billion in 2017 of which smartphones are likely to account for 38%, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15.5%.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Focus on UP first, MLA advises Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath

T Raja Singh challenges Owaisi brothers

T Raja Singh

Family rule destroyed Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Supporters of BJP switch on torches on their phones in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at LB Stadium on Monday. (S. Surender Reddy)

PM Modi invokes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel again over Hyderabad’s history

PM Modi

Hyderabad: Breathlyser test to book tipsy voters

Though it may disturb some of the voters who expect the political parties to woo them by offering liquor, several people have welcomed the initiative by the Election Commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham