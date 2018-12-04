K Chandrasekhar Rao touched Sonia Gandhi feet: PM Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the TRS of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao the B team of the Congress. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has called the TRS the B team of the BJP.

“Let me once again remind you of the Karnataka elections. Rahul Gandhi then called JDS the B team of the BJP, but after the election the nation saw the JDS join hands with the Congress to form government though the BJP was the single largest party,” Mr Modi told a packed LB Stadium on Monday

“The same episode will repeat in Telangana. Rahul Gandhi is calling TRS as the BJP’s B team, but the fact is KCR is working from the back door for the Congress as they want to block the entry of BJP in the state. They are two sides of the same coin,” he said.

Mr Modi launched a scathing attack against the four non-BJP parties in the fray. He called the MIM, TD, Congress and the TRS as “family parties” and which are “dangerous to people’s democracy.”

“KCR was born as a politician in the Congress, he became a Cabinet minister during the TD regime. He did his apprenticeship under Sonia madam, did he not touch the feet of Congress chief for granting a separate state? Rahul Gandhi joined by Nara Chandrababu Naidu have been abusing KCR and vice versa. The trio will forget that and join hands,” the Prime Minister said.

Individually naming each party, Mr Modi said, “The AIMIM is a family-controlled party, they draw funds from the people in the name of their surname. The TD was born to oppose the Congress, the party was established by N.T. Rama Rao to protect the interest of Telugu people, but today its chief has placed the party in the lap of the Telugu Desam’s enemy (referring to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi). He has handed over the remote control.”He appealed to the voters to use December 7 to demolish the family parties and vote the BJP to power.