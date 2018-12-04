It’s Bangaru Kutumbam, not Bangaru Telangana: Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had created “bangaru kutumbam” and not the Bangaru Telangana that he had promised.

“KCR has not made ‘Bangaru Telangana’ and successfully made ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’. The surplus state is now in debt but his family members’ assets grew by 400 per cent. This is how he utilised the sacrifice of the hundreds of Telangana martyrs. This is not the Telangana the people dreamed about. KCR has damaged the dreams of the Telangana people,” Mr Gandhi said while addressing public meetings at Gadwal in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district and at Tandur in Vikarabad district on Monday.

Mr Gandhi, who was calling the TRS the “B team” of the BJP brought the MIM into the picture as the ‘C team’ of the BJP.

“The TRS supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The TRS is now TRSS which can be called as Telangana RSS, which is the B team of BJP. Now there is a C team of BJP that is the MIM party,” he alleged.

“The MIM has a secret deal and had joined hands with the BJP during the Maharashtra polls. Now, the aim of the TRS and the MIM is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stays in power. The Congress will drive away the B team and the C team in these elections. The BJP will be defeated in the 2019 polls.”

He also slammed Mr Modi, saying, “Wherever Mr Narendra Modi goes, he will be targeting me as I raise the defects and corruption of their government.

Though he targets me, I’m not bothered and I will not step back an inch. The TRS has supported Modi in demonetisation and in Gabbar Singh Tax.”

He said the TRS had failed to fulfil its promises but was making new ones, and mentioned SC categorisation. “I am ready to do SC classification in Telangana,” he said.