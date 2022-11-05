  
Nation Politics 04 Nov 2022 HC adjourns BJP peti ...
Nation, Politics

HC adjourns BJP petition on poaching to Monday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:40 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 7:05 am IST
Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter after counsels for the BJP (File Photo: PTI)
 Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter after counsels for the BJP (File Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court adjourned a BJP petition seeking a probe into the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs to Monday. The interim orders issued earlier to defer the investigation will continue till November 7.

The court also adjourned the petition of the wife of accused Kore Nanda Kumar, urging the court to direct the police and government not to release video and audio recordings of the alleged incident.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter after counsels for the BJP and implead petitioner Sivaprasad Reddy sought time after the state government furnished its counter on Thursday.

Additional advocate-general J. Ramachandra Rao submitted that there was no objection to adjourning the case, but requested the court to vacate the interim orders and to allow the police to continue the investigation. He objected to the BJP filing a petition as it was neither an accused nor victim.

Some other counsels intending to implead in the BJP petition requested the court to adjourn the matter.

Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna of ‘Q’ Youtube channel said that he would file an implead petition. His counsel Sharat S objected to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao released video recordings before the media on Thursday. “How can the Chief Minister ask the Chief Justice of India to save Telangana state” counsel wondered.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing TRS MLA P. Rohit Reddy , contended that if the petitioner had objections over the videos, he could file a separate petition and but could not implead on this issue. Mohan Rao said that the BJP had suggested that the poaching episode would affect Munugode elections. Now that polling is over, why was the party still demanding a stay of the investigation, he asked.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy asked the BJP  how it file the petition when it was neither the accused nor the victim. When elections were over, why didn't the investigations go on, the judge asked BJP counsels. He asked Rohit Reddy’s counsel about releasing evidence of audio and video recordings. Justice Vijaysen Reddy said that the evidence shall not be disclosed in a criminal matter, until the chargesheet is filed.

...
Tags: telangana high court, trs mlas, bjp poaching trs mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Bandi says lives of four TRS MLAs in poachgate case could be in danger
BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM

Latest From Nation

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. (PTI file image)

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh, to be cremated with state honours

The counting of votes will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bypoll to one Lok Sabha, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

AAP names former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate in Gujarat

am Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections Isudan Gadhvi during a public meeting, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

BJP chief Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->