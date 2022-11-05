HC adjourns BJP petition on poaching to Monday

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court adjourned a BJP petition seeking a probe into the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs to Monday. The interim orders issued earlier to defer the investigation will continue till November 7.

The court also adjourned the petition of the wife of accused Kore Nanda Kumar, urging the court to direct the police and government not to release video and audio recordings of the alleged incident.

Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter after counsels for the BJP and implead petitioner Sivaprasad Reddy sought time after the state government furnished its counter on Thursday.

Additional advocate-general J. Ramachandra Rao submitted that there was no objection to adjourning the case, but requested the court to vacate the interim orders and to allow the police to continue the investigation. He objected to the BJP filing a petition as it was neither an accused nor victim.

Some other counsels intending to implead in the BJP petition requested the court to adjourn the matter.

Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna of ‘Q’ Youtube channel said that he would file an implead petition. His counsel Sharat S objected to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao released video recordings before the media on Thursday. “How can the Chief Minister ask the Chief Justice of India to save Telangana state” counsel wondered.

Senior counsel Gandra Mohan Rao, representing TRS MLA P. Rohit Reddy , contended that if the petitioner had objections over the videos, he could file a separate petition and but could not implead on this issue. Mohan Rao said that the BJP had suggested that the poaching episode would affect Munugode elections. Now that polling is over, why was the party still demanding a stay of the investigation, he asked.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy asked the BJP how it file the petition when it was neither the accused nor the victim. When elections were over, why didn't the investigations go on, the judge asked BJP counsels. He asked Rohit Reddy’s counsel about releasing evidence of audio and video recordings. Justice Vijaysen Reddy said that the evidence shall not be disclosed in a criminal matter, until the chargesheet is filed.