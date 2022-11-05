  
Nation Politics 04 Nov 2022 Congress ridicules K ...
Nation, Politics

Congress ridicules KCR’s ‘save democracy’ remarks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:10 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 7:25 am IST
Former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah said that Chandrashekar Rao had admitted 43 MPs, MLAs and MLCs into the TRS fold in the last eight years (DC Image)
 Former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah said that Chandrashekar Rao had admitted 43 MPs, MLAs and MLCs into the TRS fold in the last eight years (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders fumed at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for his appeal to “save democracy” from the “destabilising governments in different states,” while he had encouraged Opposition MLAs to switch parties.

Rao had encouraged defections despite the TRS government enjoying a comfortable majority in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. They said that Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had adopted similar tactics to wipe out the Opposition.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, former PCC president Ponnala Laxmaiah said that Chandrashekar Rao had admitted 43 MPs, MLAs and MLCs into the TRS fold in the last eight years. “The High Court found fault with him 65 times on various issues as he had never respected the judiciary and now appeals to the judiciary to protect the democracy”, he said.

Chandrashekar Rao is equally responsible for the misdeeds of Modi for having supported all bills in Parliament, he said. It is not ‘Desh bachavo' but ‘save Telangana from Rao’s clutches’ that was needed, he said.

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao wanted to know why when the MLAs poaching incident was being probed, the Chief Minister politicised it. “Why did he not respond when BJP dethroned Congress governments in different states”, he quipped.

TPCC senior vice-president G. Niranjan said that the Chief Minister and Modi were trying to eliminate opposition parties at the state and national levels. The hue and cry over poaching of MLAs was part of the drama, he said.

TRS leaders created problems for Palley Ravikumar, when he accompanied the Congress candidate at the time of filing of nomination papers. When Boora Narsaiah Goud accompanied the TRS candidate, he was subject to a similar treatment by the BJP leaders, he said. 

...
Tags: ponnala lakshmiah, trs mlas, chief minister k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM
TRS MLAs poaching case: Telangana HC stays probe

Latest From Nation

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. (PTI file image)

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh, to be cremated with state honours

The counting of votes will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bypoll to one Lok Sabha, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

AAP names former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate in Gujarat

am Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections Isudan Gadhvi during a public meeting, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

BJP chief Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->