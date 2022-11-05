  
Nation Politics 04 Nov 2022 BJP hits back, says ...
Nation, Politics

BJP hits back, says KCR nervous, TRS govt weak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 5, 2022, 1:44 am IST
Updated Nov 5, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC file image)
 Union minister G. Kishan Reddy (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for claiming to be saving democracy and accusing the BJP of orchestrating the poachgate scandal involving four TRS MLAs, saying he was nervous and his government "weak”.

In response to the CM's claims at Thursday's press conference that the BJP had enticed TRS MLAs with cash, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy stated in New Delhi, "There was nothing new in KCR's allegations. Nothing in the videos showed that BJP was trying to bring down his government. The KCR government is weak. KCR dreamed up this entire episode. By going over the so-called evidence that was already in public domain, he displayed his nervousness and fear.”

"I've been in the Union Cabinet for four years," he continued. “If there is anything related to Telangana, I would know. We do not want the TRS government to fall. It will disappear anyway when the next general elections come. The BJP has no need to involve outsiders.”

In a series of tweets, BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna said, "KCR talking about democracy is laughable. The BJP follows democratic methods and gains power in states with the support of the people. The BJP will not rest until every penny looted by the TRS government and its leaders in Telangana is recovered."

Tarun Chugh, BJP general secretary in-charge of Telangana affairs, said that the Chief Minister could not bring himself to the Yadadri temple to swear under oath that neither he nor the TRS was involved in the poachgate case. “Our state unit president said under oath that the BJP was not involved or attempted to bribe TRS MLAs," Chugh said in a statement.

"KCR is trying to fool the people of the state, spreading the canard of political defections in the run-up to the Munugode bypoll," he said. After failing miserably to deliver on his promises to the people, it is time for him to leave the stage and make way for the BJP."

...
Tags: tarun chug, trs mlas, bjp poaching trs mlas
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Bandi says lives of four TRS MLAs in poachgate case could be in danger
BJP tries to 'buy' 20-30 TRS MLAs, says Telangana CM
HC adjourns BJP petition on poaching to Monday

Latest From Nation

Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Every vote cast on Nov 12 will define Himachal's development over next 25 years: Modi

The Congress on Saturday released its manifesto for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections (ANI)

Congress releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi died on Saturday morning at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur. (PTI file image)

India's first voter dies in Himachal Pradesh, to be cremated with state honours

The counting of votes will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count. (Representational image: PTI file)

Bypoll to one Lok Sabha, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Exposing BJP’s inept government will yield dividends for MIM: Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Twitter@farhazkhanAIMIM

AAP names former journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate in Gujarat

am Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections Isudan Gadhvi during a public meeting, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

BJP chief Nadda says party will form govt in Gujarat with big majority

File photo of BJP President J.P. Nadda. (DC Image)

Rahul Gandhi does not like backseat driving: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi addresses a meeting as part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior Congress leaders are also seen. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->