Nation Politics 04 Nov 2019 Sharad Pawar to meet ...
Nation, Politics

Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, likely to discuss Maharashtra govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 4, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 11:42 am IST
BJP won 105 seats and Sena bagged 56 in 288-member Assembly. The NCP has 54 seats while its alliance partner Congress has 44.
The NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress. (Photo: File)
 The NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday amid ongoing power tussle of the BJP and the Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra.

This meeting came days after his meet with Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut. The details of the meeting, however, have not been disclosed.

 

The Shiv Sena has sought the chief minister’s post on a rotational basis and 50:50 division of portfolios but the BJP has refused to concede the demand. The BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the chief minister’s post for the next five years.

Earlier, Sanjay Raut had said that if Shiv Sena decided, it would get required numbers to form a stable government in the state.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge and former union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde are among the leaders who opposed to doing any business with the Shiv Sena.

Other leaders such as former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithiviraj Chavan, however, believed that the party should be open to extending outside support to an “alternative government” that could keep the BJP out of power.

The BJP won 105 seats and the Sena bagged 56 in the 288-member Assembly. The opposition Nationalist Congress Party has 54 seats while its alliance partner Congress has 44. Independents and smaller parties together – including partners of both alliances – have 29 seats.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, sharad pawar, sonia gandhi, shiv sena, bjp, congress


Latest From Nation

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)

Making fun on BJP's priority list: Manish Sisodia on Odd-Even scheme criticism

The top court had on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cong urges SC to take on record clip of CM Yeddy in MLAs disqualification case

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)

Party workers, leaders angry with Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?: NCP's Rohit Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Party workers, leaders angry with Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?: NCP's Rohit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the

J&K leaders detained in hotel likely to shift during winter

As the winter sets in, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is looking for an accommodation to shift 34 political detenues from Centaur Hotel in Stinagar as it lacks proper heating arrangements, officials said. (Representational Image)

Bihar Minister Bima Bharti's son beaten up, hit with butt of revolver

Bihar Sugarcane Industries minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar and his cousin Sanjay Kumar were beaten up by a group of people near Bhatgama village of the district. (Photo: Facebook/ Bima Bharti)

'Distorted my statement': Yeddy on leaked clip, Cong to approach SC today

Giving clarification on his statement, Yediyurappa said those who resigned had done so for their own reasons and the party had nothing to do with it. (Phtoo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham