Nation Politics 04 Nov 2019 Making fun on BJP� ...
Nation, Politics

Making fun on BJP's priority list: Manish Sisodia on Odd-Even scheme criticism

ANI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 11:45 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 11:47 am IST
The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)
 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Hours after implementation of Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme in Delhi on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is.

Sisodia's comments came in reference to senior BJP leader Vijay Goel's announcement of a symbolic protest wherein he will ride through the streets of Delhi to oppose the move. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".

 

"Vijay Goel should do whatever he wants, he shouldn't not only break the odd-even rule but he should also break the ban on generators and construction in the city. He always opposes the things done by the state government for the welfare of the people of Delhi. Pollution issue is not on the priority list of BJP but making a joke is, so they are making fun of it," Sisodia told ANI.

Read More: 'Will violate odd-even scheme, it is a poll stunt,' says BJP MP Vijay Goel

The Odd-Even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.

"North India has been engulfed in smoke caused by stubble burning, right now we can't do anything about that, but if we follow the scheme for next 10 days, it will give some relief. It is for everybody's benefit," he added.

Sisodia appealed to the people of Delhi to reduce the sources of pollution here as the smog caused due to stubble burning cannot be controlled.

"If we will reduce our sources of pollution at least we will get some relief. Little relief will benefit everyone," said Sisodia.

Later in the day, Sisodia left for his official work on a bicycle.

Sisodia's Cabinet colleague, Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot, also thanked to the people of Delhi for complying with the traffic rationing rule.

"I hardly spotted any car with an odd number. I extend my thanks to the people of Delhi. People here are complying with the odd-even scheme. Our target was to bring 2000 busses on the road and we have hired more than 850 buses up till now. The number will increase in the coming days," said Gahlot.

"The main reason for Delhi pollution is stubble burning and this cannot be controlled by the Delhi Government. This should be done by the neighbouring states and central government. Odd-even scheme will provide some relief from the pollution. As per several studies and reports, transport vehicle accounts for 18 to 20 per cent pollution," he added.

Gahlot asserted that the people of Delhi have together taken efforts and reduced 25 to 30 per cent pollution across the national capital.

"Our forest cover is increasing continuously since 2015. We have stopped all construction in Delhi due to the intense pollution level. Implementing this scheme is not a political stunt," said Gahlot.

The national capital is gasping for breath over the last week with a thick smog cover shrouding the region and air quality dipping to hazardous levels.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: manish sisodia, aap, bjp, odd-even scheme, delhi, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The top court had on October 25 reserved verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs before the trust vote moved by the previous H D Kumaraswamy government. (Photo: File)

K'taka Cong urges SC to take on record clip of CM Yeddy in MLAs disqualification case

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)

Party workers, leaders angry with Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

The NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress. (Photo: File)

Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, likely to discuss Maharashtra govt

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?: NCP's Rohit Pawar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Party workers, leaders angry with Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)

Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, likely to discuss Maharashtra govt

The NCP did not clear its stand on Sena’s reported offer as it could not take a call alone since it had contested the elections in alliance with Congress. (Photo: File)

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?: NCP's Rohit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the

J&K leaders detained in hotel likely to shift during winter

As the winter sets in, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is looking for an accommodation to shift 34 political detenues from Centaur Hotel in Stinagar as it lacks proper heating arrangements, officials said. (Representational Image)

Bihar Minister Bima Bharti's son beaten up, hit with butt of revolver

Bihar Sugarcane Industries minister Bima Bharti's son Raj Kumar and his cousin Sanjay Kumar were beaten up by a group of people near Bhatgama village of the district. (Photo: Facebook/ Bima Bharti)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham