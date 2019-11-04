Nation Politics 04 Nov 2019 'I'm confi ...
Nation, Politics

'I'm confident,' says Fadnavis on Maha govt formation after meeting Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 4, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Statement came after Fadnavis met Shah to seek assistance from Centre for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain.
Fadnavis said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation.' (Photo: ANI)
 Fadnavis said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation.' (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Amid the power struggle with alliance partner Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday expressed confidence that the state will be getting a new government soon.

Speaking to media, Fadnavis said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying on new government formation. All I want to say is that Maharashtra needs a new government as soon as possible and it will be formed soon, I am confident."

 

“I or anyone from BJP will not give any reaction on the ongoing speculation and comments being made about government formation in Maharashtra. We are completely assured and a new government will be formed in the state,” he added. Fadnavis did not elaborate on the details of this arrangement.

The statement came after Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to seek more assistance from Central Government for farmers affected due to unseasonal rain in Maharashtra.

"I had gone to meet the Home Minister requesting assistance. I have submitted him the preliminary estimates and he has talked to the relevant officials," said Fadnavis.

"We have also asked them to hold a meeting with the insurance companies so that the companies can help the farmers with the disaster that they have faced during the rains and he (Amit Shah) has agreed to it," he added.

The meeting between the leaders come hours before Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar is scheduled to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the political developments in the state.

Senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut has already scheduled a meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari - the third big political meeting of the day - later for the evening. Raut hasn’t indicated the agenda for his meeting with the Governor.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine won state elections but the two alliance partners have not been able to decide on forming the government after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena insisted that one of its leaders also get a chance to sit in the chief minister’s chair over the next five years.

While the BJP and Sena fought the elections together and secured 105 seats and 56 seats respectively, they have had trouble coming to an agreement about portfolios and sharing the chief minister’s post by rotation. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress 44. The majority mark in the legislative assembly is 145.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Amaravati as Andhra Pradesh’s capital was Naidu’s idea and dream project. (Photo: Andhra Pradesh government)

'Missing' Amaravati from India's new map sparks row between YSRCP, TDP

Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party. (Photo: ANI)

Congress won't have been in bad state had Priyanka led party: Rahul's former aide

The district administration in Haryana on November 2 had also penalised 133 farmers for resorting to stubble burning with the minimum fine of Rs 2,500. (Photo: ANI)

Farmers continue to burn stubble in Punjab, air quality index remains severe

It noted that the situation in Delhi is grim and asked the Centre and state government about the actions they intend to take to reduce the pollution. (Photo: AP)

‘Not how we can live!' SC raps Centre, Delhi govt over rising pollution level



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula. (Photo: File)

They shouldn’t be pushed to face existential crisis: Shiv Sena to BJP govt

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the intricacies of government formation in Maharashtra should not push rain-hit farmers towards existential crisis and demanded that they be provided relief package of about Rs 30,000 crore. (Representational Image)

Sanjay Raut tweets pic with Uddhav, says journey amusing before goal

With the deadlock over formation of government continuing in the state, Raut also said on Sunday that talks with the BJP will take place only on the issue of the chief minister's post. (Photo: Twitter)

Complete 25 years of imprisonment: SC rejects plea by Katara killer Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. (Photo: social media)

'BJP, Sena will eventually form govt,' says source close to Sharad Pawar

Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham