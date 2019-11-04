'Distorted my statement': Yeddy on leaked clip, Cong to approach SC today

Giving clarification on his statement, Yediyurappa said those who resigned had done so for their own reasons and the party had nothing to do with it. (Phtoo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday accused the Congress of distorting his statement on rebel MLAs in a viral video. The opposition party announced state-wide protests over his ‘statement’ on the BJP’s involvement in collapse of Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The party also said that they would present the matter before the Supreme Court on Monday.

Giving clarification on his statement, Yediyurappa said those who resigned had done so for their own reasons and the party had nothing to do with it, reported Hindustan Times. He said: “What has to be done next our party will decide, our national president will decide- this is what I said, nothing else.” The Karnataka CM also denied making the statement that he would give tickets to those who resigned and helped the BJP to form government.

“....there is no meaning to it... demanding Amit Shah’s resignation is foolishness. This is false propaganda...people will teach a lesson (to the Congress) in the by-election,” he added.

In a viral video, Yediyurappa was heard seen addressing BJP workers in Hubli, where he expressed his displeasure over the opposition from his party leaders to the tickets given to rebel legislators for the December 5 by-elections.

