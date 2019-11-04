Nation Politics 04 Nov 2019 'BJP, Sena will ...
Nation, Politics

'BJP, Sena will eventually form govt,' says source close to Sharad Pawar

ANI
Published Nov 4, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
On being asked about Shiv Sena meeting the Governor, the NCP Chief said it is better to ask Shiv Sena about it.
Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition. (Photo: File)
 Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Expressing his views on the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, a source close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said that the saffron alliance will eventually form the government in the state because they are pre-poll allies and NCP wants to sit in the opposition.

"What is happening between BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is a pressure tactic. Both are pre-poll allies, and eventually both BJP and Shiv Sena will form the government in Maharashtra," he said.

 

"We want to sit in Opposition and observe both the parties, we will wait and watch when they will form government in Maharashtra," the source added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 5 pm on Monday. The two leaders will discuss the present situation of Maharashtra.

On being asked about Shiv Sena meeting the Governor, the NCP Chief said it is better to ask Shiv Sena about it.

Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Friday met Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath and discussed the evolving political situation of Maharashtra.

The developments come at a time when the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.

While the BJP is firm on their stand that Devendra Fadnavis will become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena is seeking an equal term for chief minister's post.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls while the Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member state Assembly.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ncp, bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The anti-pollution measure kicked in from 8 am in Delhi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to follow the scheme for the sake of their family and children. (Photo: File)

Arvind Kejriwal, ministers carpool to work as odd-even scheme begins

As the power tussle to form government in Maharashtra continues, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been constantly launching veiled attacks on the BJP for not budging from its stand opposing the 50:50 formula. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut shares couplet by Wasim Barelvi on BJP-Sena power tussle in Maharashtra

Responding to questions over rising air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, Javadekar said his ministry has already held several meetings with the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over stubble burning. (Photo: File)

AAP govt must tell how many CPCB directions has it followed: Javadekar

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter before the top court, which agreed to hear the plea on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court to hear Congress plea on Yediyurappa’s leaked clip tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Immediately uninstall this Android app that secretly purchases premium content

Named ‘ai.type’ the application is a customisable keyboard alternative which was actually available on the play store until June 2019, when Google took it down.
 

Family saved from Holocaust meet their saviour 75 years later

Sarah and Yossi brought their children and grandchildren to meet their saviour. (Photo: AFP)
 

Now finance your higher studies abroad with a Loan against Property

Financing higher studies can be difficult, and in the absence of a scholarship you may have to look for a student loan to ensure that your child's further studies aren't compromised upon. (Representational Image)
 

Maharashtra man with Rs 3 in pocket finds Rs 40,000 on bus stop, takes only Rs 7

Dhanaji Jagdale, who makes ends meet by doing odd jobs, is earning praise from all quarters after he returned Rs 40,000 cash lying at a bus stop on Diwali to its rightful owner. (Representational Image)
 

Deepika Padukone to star in the Hindi remake of Anushka Shetty starrer 'Arundhati'?

Deepika Padukone and Anushka Shetty.
 

WhatsApp for Android finally gets an excellent iPhone feature

WhatsApp for Android finally starts getting fingerprint unlock.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

They shouldn’t be pushed to face existential crisis: Shiv Sena to BJP govt

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the intricacies of government formation in Maharashtra should not push rain-hit farmers towards existential crisis and demanded that they be provided relief package of about Rs 30,000 crore. (Representational Image)

Sanjay Raut tweets pic with Uddhav, says journey amusing before goal

With the deadlock over formation of government continuing in the state, Raut also said on Sunday that talks with the BJP will take place only on the issue of the chief minister's post. (Photo: Twitter)

Complete 25 years of imprisonment: SC rejects plea by Katara killer Vikas Yadav

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the parole plea of Vikas Yadav, who is serving a 25-year jail term for killing business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. (Photo: social media)

Making fun on BJP's priority list: Manish Sisodia on Odd-Even scheme criticism

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. (Photo: File)

Party workers, leaders angry with Sena, ready to fight elections again: BJP minister

Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham