Nation Politics 04 Nov 2019 AIADMK to discuss lo ...
Nation, Politics

AIADMK to discuss local bodies polls in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Nov 4, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2019, 2:04 am IST
CM Edappadi Palaniswami mulls 65:35 ratio for seat-sharing.
Edappadi K Palaniswami.
 Edappadi K Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: A high-level meeting of party functionaries of the ruling All India Anna Dravaida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is scheduled here for November 6, which will mainly discuss the coming elections to Local Bodies in Tamil Nadu.

To be jointly chaired by the party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator and Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the AIADMK meet comes at a crucial time as the State Election Commission (SEC), mandated to hold the elections to rural and urban local bodies, all set to present the election schedule to the High Court and Supreme court on Monday or Tuesday. The court will then direct the holding of the polls, sources told DC.

 

“Almost, everything is ready from the SEC side and it is learnt that they have drawn up a three-phase schedule for the Panchayati Raj and Nagarpalika bodies elections in three phases in early December 2019,” sources requesting anonymity said.

While for the urban local bodies including election to Mayors of municipal corporations, councillors, chairmen of municipalities, ward members and chairmen of town panchayats, the SEC will this time use electronic voting machines (EVM)s’, for elections to village panchayats and panchayat unions, it will be through printed ballots. For that purpose, ballot papers were being printed in five colours, the sources said.

The SEC will submit all the details to the High Court, including reservation of wards for women, SC and ST sections, so that the poll body cannot be blamed any further for not holding the elections, the sources added.

It is in this backdrop and buoyed by its two recent Assembly by-election victories from Vikravandi and Nanguneri, that the AIADMK is now fully confident to meet the local bodies’ elections and hence the high-level party meeting on November 6 at the party headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai in Chennai. Moreover, Mr. Panneerselvam is scheduled to go to USA for ten days from November 7.

The AIADMK meeting, to be also attended by senior party functionaries including Madhusudhanan, MPs’, MLAs’, district secretaries and others, will discuss all aspects related to Local Bodies polls including seat-sharing with the party's allies for all posts contested on party lines. Separate committees are expected to be set up at the meeting which will discuss various aspects with AIADMK’s allies.

Mr. Palaniswami is faced with tough choices as the AIADMK allies, notably, PMK, DMDK and BJP, demanding a good deal in sharing of seats, sources said. The BJP itself is demanding two Mayors posts, and PMK is demanding six to seven Mayors posts, they said. The Chief Minister, however, is keen that AIADMK should get a chunk of all winnable seats at all levels. He is learnt to be mulling a 65:35 ratio for AIADMK /allies respectively in seat-sharing, though no official confirmation as yet.

DMK GENERAL COUNCIL: The main opposition DMK has already called for its general council meeting in Chennai on November 10 with MK Stalin presiding. The party would not only discuss its twin Assembly by-poll failures, but also more extensively the Local Bodies elections, sources said. Also, with Prof K Anbazhagan not keeping well, the party would also consider alternatives to who could hold the general secretary’s post additionally, or any other acceptable arrangement.

...
Tags: o panneerselvam, edappadi k palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The bench comprising its president M. Mony and member R. Baskarkumaravel said M/s. Queens International Express committed deficiency in service.

Courier firm fined Rs 45,000 for not delivering Deepavali gifts

Prapti Foundation volunteers teaching students at an Anganwadi centre in Bengaluru

Prapti Foundation: Using Body, Brain for quality of education

RTC staff union calls strike today

Contract farming is a pre-production agreement between farmers, either collectively or individually and sponsors says the Tamil Nadu agricultural produce and livestock contract farming and services (promotion and facilitation) act 2019.

Mixed response from Cauvery delta farmers on TN contract farming law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Leonardo DiCaprio hails Greta Thunberg, calls her 'leader of our time'

Leonardo Di Caprio with Greta Thunberg. (Photo: Instagram/ @leonardodicaprio)
 

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

We have agreed to co-operate on climate protection and green urban mobility and have earmarked 1 billion euros towards this," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 

'Delhi injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)
 

KBC 11: Cat had a great time with Amitabh Bachchan; Big B tweets photos

Amitabh Bachchan and a cat. (Photo: Twitter)
 

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

A 36-year-old woman has been found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home in the mid-western US state of Indiana which housed around 140 snakes, police said. (Photo: Facebook/ LauraHust)
 

Anushka Sharma shares lovely pictures with hubby Virat Kohli; check out

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Construction workers stay off Jana Sena rally

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

BJP says K Chandrashekar Rao lied on RTC issue

K. Krishna Saagar Rao(Photo: ANI)

K T Rama Rao invited to WEF meeting

K T Rama Rao

Cong to protest in Rajasthan against Centre's economic policies

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Bahujan Samaj Party legislators who had recently defected to the Congress were also present in the meeting. (Photo: File)

Rao rejected MHA report on Ayodhya in 1992: Ex-home secy

'If political initiative had been taken at the prime minister's level, the Mahabharata of this Ramayana could have been avoided,' Godbole says in his new book on the Ayodhya dispute. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham