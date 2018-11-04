search on deccanchronicle.com
T Harish Rao offered to fund KCR defeat, says Vanteru Pratap Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:55 am IST
Mr Pratap Reddy asked the CM why he was confined to his farmhouse when he had said earlier that he would address 100 meetings in 50 days.
T Harish Rao
Hyderabad: Former MLA Vanteru Pratap Reddy, the proposed Congress candidate from the Gajwel Assembly constituency against caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, on Saturday alleged that TRS strongman T. Harish Rao had asked him to defeat the TRS president and assured that he would give him the required money to do so.

Speaking at a public meeting in Tupran of Gajwel constituency, Mr Pratap Reddy said he had rejected the offer of money as it was made through corrupt practices. He said that he had received a call from a private number on Friday regarding the offer, and said he was ready to swear before god on this issue.

 

According to Mr Pratap Reddy, Mr Harish Rao told him that Mr Chandrasekhar Rao was giving every responsibility to his son K.T. Rama Rao and he feared that he would lose out because of the CM’s attitude. That was why Mr Harish Rao had approached him to work together to defeat the CM, the Congress candidate contended.

Mr Pratap Reddy said that the people of Gajwel were behind him and added that even if the entire family of Mr Rao descended to campaign, his victory was still certain.

He also alleged that Mr Harish Rao was in touch with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and very soon he would join the Congress. He said that Mr Harish Rao was not respected in the TRS and was facing insults which was why he was in touch with the Congress leadership.

According to him, the internal rift in the TRS had peaked. He alleged that the TRS leadership was trying to send Mr Harish Rao out of the party. He alleged that the fight between Mr Rama Rao and Mr Harish Rao was at a serious stage.

Mr Pratap Reddy asked the CM why he was confined to his farmhouse when he had said earlier that he would address 100 meetings in 50 days. He claimed that it was certain that the Mahakutami would come to power in the forthcoming elections.

Tags: vanteru pratap reddy, t harish rao, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


