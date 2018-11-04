search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Shivamogga: Only reason BSY will be smiling?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 2:14 am IST
Unlike in the past, BSY's. colleagues in the state unit have not fully backed him in these bypolls
BJP candidate for Shivamogga, B.Y. Raghavendra campaigns in this file photo
 BJP candidate for Shivamogga, B.Y. Raghavendra campaigns in this file photo

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has pulled out all the stops to wrest this seat and catapult late chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa into national politics. But whether this will see the Bangarappa self-proclaimed heir racing ahead of the former chief minister and state BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa's son B.Y. Raghavendra in this Lok Sabha seat is being hotly debated as exit polls point to the BJP holding on to the seat, albeit by a wafer-thin margin. 

Mr Yeddyurappa, already facing flak from central leaders for the fiasco in Ramanagara, where the party's candidate L Chandrashekar jumped ship and returned to Congress two days before polling, could well be in deep trouble if Mr Kumaraswamy does succeed in uniting the Idigas and other backward classes and minorities. 

 

Unlike in the past, BSY's colleagues in the state unit have not fully backed him in these bypolls; some like V S Somanna even struck discordant notes supporting former minister B Sreeramulu for the post of CM, much to his chagrin. The upshot: the former chief minister was forced to spend more time in his home district to counter the impact of Mr Kumaraswamy's efforts to wrest the seat from his party which he felt, spelt trouble for his son's political career.  

During his campaign to drum up support for Mr Madhu Bangarappa, HDK tried to whip up sympathy and recounted the contributions of the late chief minister for the district. He also asked the voters to back his party's nominee as he belonged to the coalition and would be able to usher in development swiftly as compared with the candidate of Opposition BJP.

Besides Mr Kumaraswamy, senior Congress leaders too addressed joint rallies saying the late chief minister served the Congress for more than two decades, representing Soraba Assembly constituency for more than 25 years. 

...
Tags: b.y. raghavendra, s bangarappa, h.d. kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Shimoga




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Housing main worry of poor, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission notice to Telangana govt over PROs wooing voters

Telangana government

N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Statue of opportunity’, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kanna Lakshminarayana

Mahakutami to complete list on November 9

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS rule was a waste of time, says T Devender Goud

T Devender Goud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham