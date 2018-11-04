search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR has no right to seek Muslim votes, says N Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 4, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Mr Rao dissolved the Assembly so that he could support the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he alleged.
Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy asserted that the Congress would incorporate a sub-plan for minorities in accordance with their population in the Budget, and give priority to economic and educational development. 

Addressing district office-bearers of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind at Amberpet, the Congress leader said caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had betrayed Muslims and acted as an agent of the BJP. He has no right to seek votes of Muslims, Mr Reddy said.

 

Mr Rao dissolved the Assembly so that he could support the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, he alleged. Mr Reddy said Mr Rao was following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “KCR thinks giving dinner during Ramzan and feeding biryani is enough to Muslims,” he said.

The TPCC president said Mr Rao had promised to get 12 per cent reservations for minorities within four months but had disregarded his own promise. Mr Rao had supported the BJP on crucial issues which the disappointed the Muslims, the Congress leader said. 

Mr Reddy said the Congress would never interfere in affairs related to the Sharia. “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi said we should respect the personal laws of each other. If BJP attains the power once again at the Centre, it will change the Constitution. Incidents of lynching and attacks on Muslim in the name of love jihad are actually attacks on the constitutional rights of the Muslims,” Mr Reddy said.

Mr Reddy said it was necessary to defeat the BJP all over the country and the TRS in Telangana state to safeguard the Constitution and maintain the country’s secular credentials. He said under Congress governments, no one dared to ask others what they were eating or whom they were marrying. 

Jamiat president Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed asked the Congress to give an affirmative assurance that it would never support attempts to interfere with the Sharia directly or indirectly. He pleaded with the Congress to pursue the 4 per cent reservation case in the SC effectively.

