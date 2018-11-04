search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress netas jubilant in Ballari

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHIVAKUMAR G. MALAGI
Published Nov 4, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Muslims, Kurubas, most of the Lingayats, Madigas and a majority of OBCs vote for Grand Old party.
People waiting in a queue to cast their votes in Ballari lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. (DC)
 People waiting in a queue to cast their votes in Ballari lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. (DC)

Ballari: Nearly 64 per cent polling was recorded in the Ballari Lok Sabha by-poll on Saturday, defying expectations as it was believed the voting would not cross 50 per cent. 

Congress leaders were jubilant in all the eight assembly segments as the voters appeared to cast their vote for their party candidate, Congress MLC VS Ugrappa, who is pitted against the BJP’s J Shantha, sister of former Ballari MP, B Sriramulu, whose resignation from parliament  has led to the bypoll 
Going by the buzz post -elections, the Muslims, Kurubas, most of the Lingayats, the  Madigas and a majority of Other Backward Caste voters  have voted for the Congress party.  But the Valmikis and touchable Scheduled Caste communities are said to have voted for the BJP.

 

The Lingayats are believed to have turned their backs on the saffron party despite their community strongman, B S Yeddyurappa, heading its state unit, to teach Mr Sriramulu a lesson as he is trying to sideline him  and project himself as a future Chief Minister of the state.

“BJP leader, Janardhan Reddy's statement that former Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah's son, Rakesh had died because  he was cursed and Sriramulu's apparent attempt to overtake Yeddyurappa and become CM appear to have decided the Lingayats to turn their backs on the BJP this bypoll," said a local BJP leader. 

More or less confirming this, a Nayaka community youth, Muddala Krishna from Kamalapur town, said he had decided not to vote in the bypoll, but had at the last minute changed his mind and voted for  the Congress. “I wanted to teach Sriramulu a lesson as he has unnecessarily imposed this by-election on us," he explained.

...
Tags: ballari lok sabha, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bellary




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Housing main worry of poor, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission notice to Telangana govt over PROs wooing voters

Telangana government

N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Statue of opportunity’, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kanna Lakshminarayana

Mahakutami to complete list on November 9

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS rule was a waste of time, says T Devender Goud

T Devender Goud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham