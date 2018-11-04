search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Coalition clean sweep in Karnataka?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2018, 2:12 am IST
The exit polls indicate that the Congress could wrest Ballari from the BJP after a gap of 14 years with V S Ugrappa.
Women wait in queue at a pink booth, meant only for women, to cast their votes during Lok Sabha bypoll in Mandya on Saturday. (KPN)
 Women wait in queue at a pink booth, meant only for women, to cast their votes during Lok Sabha bypoll in Mandya on Saturday. (KPN)

BENGALURU: The Congress-JD (S) coalition's dry run ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections could prove a runaway success with exit polls pointing to a 4-1 verdict in its favor in bypolls held for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies on Saturday.  

The exit polls indicate that the Congress could wrest Ballari from the BJP after a gap of 14 years with V S Ugrappa, MLC, inching ahead of BJP's J. Shantha in the constituency which recorded 63.85 per cent voting. Former minister B Sreeramulu, who vacated the seat to contest Assembly elections in May this year, led the campaign to drum up support for his sister but two factors could dampen the prospects of Ms Shantha: internal bickering in the state unit between camps led by Mr Sreeramulu and state unit president B S Yeddyurappa, resulting in a spilt in the party's support base of Lingayats and Nayaks. Second, leaders of Congress and Dal not only portrayed a picture of unity but also channeled adequate resources for Mr Ugrappa, who managed to appeal to voters of his community, despite being an outsider.  In contrast, the once cash rich former MP from Bellari is relying completely on his positioning and draw as a Nayaka leader. 

 

Mandya, the other key Lok Sabha seat, recorded a modest voter turnout of 53.93 per cent but this is unlikely to be a cause for concern for Dal (S) in the Vokkaliga heartland with its strong footprint in all Assembly segments in the parliamentary constituency and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's additional efforts to ensure a smooth sail for his party's nominee L. R Shivaramegowda over the BJP's Dr Siddaramaiah.  

In Ramanagara, the contest was over even before the first vote was cast following the BJP candidate L Chandrashekar's decision to quit the party and return to his parent party, the Congress, thus facilitating a walkover for Mrs Anitha Kumaraswamy. 

BJP leaders, however, are confident of retaining Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency notwithstanding a moderate 61. 05 per cent turnout of voters as Mr Yeddyurappa's son Mr Raghavendra is expected to ride on his father's popularity to pip late the much loved former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of Dal (S), who is also hoping to win on his father's credentials.  

In Jamkhandi, a record turnout of voters indicate that the sympathy factor would favour Congress candidate, Anand Nyamgouda, with Lingayats, Kurubas and minorities supporting him despite efforts by BJP leaders to wean away voters from the numerically significant community.

...
Tags: congress-jd (s) coalition, lok sabha, assembly constituencies, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone XS/XS Max review: The best iPhone just got better, bigger

A small step in design leads to a great leap in innovation.
 

Vegetarians more miserable, have lower self-esteem than meat-eaters: scientists

The study comes close at the heels of food critic William Sitwell quitting as editor of Waitrose Food magazine after making a joke about killing vegans. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Trump could be making Democrats fat, survey finds

The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the health tracker app, Daily Burn.
 

Drinking this before breakfast may help you lose weight, have great skin

Vitamin C also helps to lower cholesterol levels by promoting the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Bank of England invites public to nominate British scientist to appear on currency

Mark Carney, the governor of Bank of England, recently opened the public nominations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

India vs WI: Fans blast Virat Kohli as MS Dhoni remains on 9,999 ODI runs for India

Fans were unhappy with skipper Kohli’s decision to not send Dhoni out in the middle that would have seen him score 10,000 ODI runs in India colours after the Jharkhand cricketer was just a run away from the unique feat. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Housing main worry of poor, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi

Election Commission notice to Telangana govt over PROs wooing voters

Telangana government

N Chandrababu Naidu ‘Statue of opportunity’, says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Kanna Lakshminarayana

Mahakutami to complete list on November 9

N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TRS rule was a waste of time, says T Devender Goud

T Devender Goud.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham