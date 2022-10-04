  
TRS leader distribute hens, liquor to hamalis, wants KCR as PM and KTR as CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PULI SHARAT KUMAR
Published Oct 4, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 5, 2022, 12:14 am IST
 He also offered special prayers for KCR to become Prime minister and KTR the state chief minister. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

WARANGAL: TRS leader and a former director of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), Rajanala Srihari distributed hens and liquor to the poor hamali workers on the occasion of formation of a national party by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Vijayadashami day at chowrasta here.

The TRS leader distributed around 200 each hens and  bottles of liquor, seeking blessings from the people and wishing a great future for KCR who becomes the president of the new national party and also for IT minister KT Rama Rao as the state president for the party.

The video of TRS leader Srihari distributing the hens and liquor bottles went viral on social media platforms.

Rajanala is well-known for conducting strange programmes to help the poor. In the past, he distributed umbrellas to street vendors, to help them in the business in times of heavy rains.

He had felicitated beggar women on the eve of International Women’s Day by offering them shawls with flower bouquets and meals.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said, “Everyone in this world deserves respect. The Telangana government is giving much priority to the welfare of the downtrodden people. Deriving inspiration from this, I started helping the poor.”

