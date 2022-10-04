  
Nation Politics 04 Oct 2022 Sheep distribution s ...
Nation, Politics

Sheep distribution scheme becomes 'cash transfer scheme' ahead of Munugode bypoll

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Oct 4, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Official sources said the decision was taken as the procurement of sheep from other states was taking time. (PTI file photo)
 Official sources said the decision was taken as the procurement of sheep from other states was taking time. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, the state government has converted its sheep distribution scheme as ‘cash transfer scheme’ in the undivided Nalgonda district, where the Munugode Assembly constituency is having bypoll on November 3.

Official sources said the decision was taken as the procurement of sheep from other states was taking time. “To avoid this delay, the government decided to introduce the direct cash benefit scheme that will enable the Golla/Kuruma community members to purchase sheep on their own.”

The government asked collectors of Bhongir and Nalgonda districts, part of undivided Nalgonda district, to transfer the subsidy amount to the selected beneficiaries.

Around 5,600 beneficiaries in Nalgonda district and 2,000 in Bhongir district will receive the cash benefit totaling Rs 93.76 crore.

As part of sheep distribution scheme, the government distributes 20 sheep and one ram to each beneficiary, costing Rs 1.75 lakh. Of this, the beneficiary has to contribute 25 per cent or Rs 43,750 and the government will contribute the balance Rs 1,31,250.

The government would now transfer its share of Rs 1,31,250 directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. It has already transferred the amount to the respective district collectors.

Speculations are that the sudden change was effected for this region with an eye on the Mungode bypoll.

 

...
Tags: munugode assembly constituency, munugode bypoll, sheep distribution
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

EC writes to political parties to curb freebies, asks them to give 'authentic' info
BJP seeks central forces to thwart victimization by pro-TRS police in Munugode

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

KCR takes charge to plan Munugode win

Bharat Jodo Yatra national coordinators Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address media in Hyderabad on Tuesday. (Photo By Arrangement)

'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to target both TRS and BJP in Telangana: Digvijaya, Jairam

During the polls in Dec 2018, the total voters in Munugode constituency were 1,98,843. The figure has jumped to 2,27,265 by September 30, an increase of 28,442 voters. (Photo: AFP)

Munugode bypoll boosts voter enrolment

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

I represent change, Congress needs to take on Modi: Tharoor



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

EC writes to political parties to curb freebies, asks them to give 'authentic' info

Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to address the gathering unfazed by showers in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Telangana Cong leaders back Kharge, urge Tharoor to withdraw

File photo of Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Tharoor rules out withdrawing from AICC race

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Cong releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign for candidates

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting the Congress president election in their personal capacity, the party said. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->