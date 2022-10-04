Sheep distribution scheme becomes 'cash transfer scheme' ahead of Munugode bypoll

Official sources said the decision was taken as the procurement of sheep from other states was taking time. (PTI file photo)

Hyderabad: In a sudden development, the state government has converted its sheep distribution scheme as ‘cash transfer scheme’ in the undivided Nalgonda district, where the Munugode Assembly constituency is having bypoll on November 3.

Official sources said the decision was taken as the procurement of sheep from other states was taking time. “To avoid this delay, the government decided to introduce the direct cash benefit scheme that will enable the Golla/Kuruma community members to purchase sheep on their own.”

The government asked collectors of Bhongir and Nalgonda districts, part of undivided Nalgonda district, to transfer the subsidy amount to the selected beneficiaries.

Around 5,600 beneficiaries in Nalgonda district and 2,000 in Bhongir district will receive the cash benefit totaling Rs 93.76 crore.

As part of sheep distribution scheme, the government distributes 20 sheep and one ram to each beneficiary, costing Rs 1.75 lakh. Of this, the beneficiary has to contribute 25 per cent or Rs 43,750 and the government will contribute the balance Rs 1,31,250.

The government would now transfer its share of Rs 1,31,250 directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts. It has already transferred the amount to the respective district collectors.

Speculations are that the sudden change was effected for this region with an eye on the Mungode bypoll.