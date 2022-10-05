  
Munugode strategy: Cong. to intensify campaign after Dasara

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 5, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2022, 1:20 am IST
Palvai Shravanthi Reddy, Munugode Congress Assembly Candidate. (DC file image)
HYDERABAD: A day after the notification for the Munugode Assembly bypoll was issued, the Congress leadership has resolved to do its best to retain the constituency.

The party has asked its mandal incharges and attached incharges to camp in their respective areas for better coordination and better results.

A review meeting for the poll was chaired on Tuesday by AICC (TS) incharge Manickam Tagore at Gandhi Bhavan. It took note of the strategies  being adopted by the rivals in the constituency.

The meeting was attended by PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and other senior leaders, apart from the party’s candidate Palvai Sravanthi. Leaders explained  how the TRS and the BJP were trying to influence the voters with offers of money and liquor.

“We shall be bringing to the notice of the people how a by-election was imposed on the people to serve the personal ends of an individual, Rajgopal Reddy,” said PCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

