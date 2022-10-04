  
Nation Politics 04 Oct 2022 EC writes to politic ...
Nation, Politics

EC writes to political parties to curb freebies, asks them to give 'authentic' info

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 6:26 pm IST
Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)
 Election Commission of India. (Representational Image)

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday wrote to political parties for providing authentic information to the voters to assess financial viability of their election promises and also sought their views on the issue.

The EC said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on election promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability as empty poll promises so made have far-reaching ramifications.

The proposed format for disclosure of election promises made by political parties seeks to bring standardisation in the nature of information facilitating comparability.

Disclosure proforma mandates declaration of quantification of physical coverage, financial implications of the promises and availability of the financial resources.

By proposing the reform, the poll panel aims to inform voters about the financial feasibility of election promises in manifestos and also whether they are sustainable within the financial space of the state or the Union government.

...
Tags: election commission, new delhi, freebie, freebie politics


Latest From Nation

A team of 34 trainee mountaineers and seven instructors from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) was caught in an avalanche while returning. (Representational Image/PTI)

Ten mountaineers killed in Uttarakhand avalanche

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita. (Photo: Twitter)

Depiction of Hindu deities in 'Adipurush' unacceptable; MP min warns of legal action

The team of mountaineers consisted of trainees from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) and their trainers. (Representational Image)

Uttarakhand: 29 mountaineers trapped in avalanche in Uttarkashi, eight rescued

Rajouri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally in Rajouri district, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah announces reservation for Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis in Jammu & Kashmir



MOST POPULAR

 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
 

‘Dead woman’ comes back home two days after ’burial’

News
 

Pack of 11 stray dogs attack medico at Chest Hospital in Hyderabad

The first-year postgraduate medical student suffered deep wounds from multiple bites on her arms, legs and other body parts. She was immediately taken to the hospital’s casualty ward for treatment. (Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia to join Rahul for Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued to address the gathering unfazed by showers in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Telangana Cong leaders back Kharge, urge Tharoor to withdraw

File photo of Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Tharoor rules out withdrawing from AICC race

File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: PTI)

Cong releases guidelines for prez poll, office-bearers cannot campaign for candidates

Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are contesting the Congress president election in their personal capacity, the party said. (Photo: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray-led party is real Shiv Sena: NCP

File photo of Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->