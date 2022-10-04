  
BJP seeks central forces to thwart victimization by pro-TRS police in Munugode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 4, 2022, 10:28 pm IST
Updated Oct 4, 2022, 10:28 pm IST
 BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that police officials in Munugode Assembly constituency, under the directions of TRS government, were targeting their party cadre and ‘threatening them with dire consequences.’

In a representation to Vikas Raj, the chief electoral officer, Telangana, senior BJP leaders said their workers being told the police would “encounter them if they campaign in favour of BJP.”

They said “our workers are being threatened,” and also being warned that if they lodge complaints, then “they (police officials) would eliminate them or through anti-social elements.”

BJP leaders N. Indrasena Reddy, G. Premender Reddy, S. Prakash Reddy, K. Anthony Reddy, and Somanchi Venkateswarulu, in their petition to the CEO, said the state police were being biased and supporting the TRS candidate. This, they said, “is highly illegal and arbitrary, which amounts to a corrupt practice that is not permissible.”

They also said that they learnt that the TRS is making efforts to mobilise money in “many illegal ways” including moving cash in ambulances and police vehicles for distribution to voters with the malafide intention to influence voters in Munugode.

They said, these illegal activities of the TRS, and the abuse of power by police officials in Munugode can be checked only through deployment of central forces in the constituency to ensure free and fair polling.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


