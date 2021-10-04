Nation Politics 04 Oct 2021 Police action on Con ...
Nation, Politics

Police action on Congress leaders evokes mixed response

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Oct 4, 2021, 1:47 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 6:40 am IST
Citing traffic problems, the police prevented Congress leaders from taking out a rally from Dilsukhnagar and took custody of several leaders
The Congress declared to conduct the Jung Siren programme from October 2 to December 9, the birthday of AICC president Sonia Gandhi. — DC Image
 The Congress declared to conduct the Jung Siren programme from October 2 to December 9, the birthday of AICC president Sonia Gandhi. — DC Image

HYDERABAD: The alleged police highhandedness during the Congress party’s ‘Jung Siren’ agitation on Saturday evoked mixed response among the leaders of the grand old party. A section of Congress leaders expressed displeasure over the police lathi charge during the stir, while on the other hand, a few leaders opined that the police restrictions helped the party get more attention from the people.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) called for Vidyarthi, Nirudyoga Jung Siren programme from October 2 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Citing traffic problems, the police prevented Congress leaders from taking out a rally from Dilsukhnagar to LB Nagar Crossroads and took custody of several leaders. TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy was arrested at his Jubilee Hills residence.

 

Several leaders were injured in police lathi charge and were admitted in various hospitals in the city. The Congress declared to conduct the Jung Siren programme from October 2 to December 9, the birthday of AICC president Sonia Gandhi. The police did not make open statements on restrictions but began arrests on the first day of the Jung Siren programme.

Congress MLAs T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, Seethakka, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy and others were taken into preventive custody in various places in the state. Frontal organisations including youth Congress and NSUI activists were also arrested in large numbers and kept in various police stations in twin cities.

 

Shockingly, Huzurabad byelection Congress candidate and NSUI state president Balmuri Venkat was also seriously injured in police lathi charge during Jung Siren programme and was admitted in a private hospital.

Speaking to this newspaper, TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that police rudely behaved with the Congress leaders. The Congress planned to conduct the agitation programme in a peaceful and democratic manner, but the police created hurdles, he alleged. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government should mend its way on problems of students and unemployed youths, he said.

 

When contacted, TPCC working president and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy said a few police officers' excesses favoured them. Due to police restrictions, the Congress gained the attention of people across the state, he opined. The youth of Telangana fought for a separate state aspiring government jobs, he said. For the last seven years, the TRS government neglected students’ and unemployed youths' problems, he said.

However, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said they would approach SC/ST Commission for police lathi charge on Dalit students during the Jung Siren programme. CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka strongly condemned the police lathi charge and house arrests. He said Opposition parties had the right to stage protests peacefully in a democracy.

 

...
Tags: congress nirudyoga vidyatrthi jung siren
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur. (Twitter@INCIndia)

UP violence: Priyanka, Deepender Hooda detained; Akhilesh stopped in Lucknow

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. (DC)

TRS is trying to buy votes: Bandi Sanjay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

BJP announces Etala Rajender's name for Huzurabad bypoll

Rajender joined the party on June 14. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

It’s just DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu's local body elections

The first phase of the polls are scheduled for October 6 and the second phase for October 9. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->