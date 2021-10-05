Nation Politics 04 Oct 2021 Many elderly in AP r ...
Nation, Politics

Many elderly in AP raise hue and cry over withdrawal of old-age pension

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Govt says only one pension per ration card holder
The old-age pensioners who got no money in the beginning of September were hopeful they would get paid at the start of this month. This, however, has not happened. (PTI file photo)
 The old-age pensioners who got no money in the beginning of September were hopeful they would get paid at the start of this month. This, however, has not happened. (PTI file photo)

KAKINADA: The elderly in Andhra Pradesh are raising a hue and cry over the withdrawal of pension benefits to many senior citizens under different pretexts. The state government started downsizing pensions since last month.

The old-age pensioners who got no money in the beginning of September were hopeful they would get paid at the start of this month. This, however, has not happened.

 

The village volunteers and village secretaries had promised them last month that the government would do the needful soon.

As per the new guidelines issued by the government, there can be only one old-age person for a family or per one ration cardholder. Another condition is that the house’s power consumption per month should not exceed 300 units.

“The average power consumption is calculated for six months. If it exceeds 300 units on an average per month, the person is not eligible,’’ said an official of SERP.

However, there is a flood of petitions at the Spandana programmes organised by the government at the village and urban levels, appealing to the government to reinstate pensions to those who have been removed from the list.

 

Satyanarayana Murthy, 75, used to get a pension from the government and his wife was getting a pension from the state Brahmin Corporation. Last month, the officials deleted Murthy’s name from the list. “We are solely depending on the pensions and we have no other source of income. I am a diabetic and need money to purchase medicines,” said Murthy from Annavaram.

The same fate awaited Ramachandra Rao of Rajamahendravaram. He is suffering from cardiac, kidneys and neurological problems. He appealed to the government to continue providing him pension.

 

In Anantapur, harmonium artist Raghu Master and his wife lost their pension and are in difficulty.

Satyanarayana of Ravipadu village in Pentapadu mandal of West Godavari district was shocked as his name was deleted from the pension list by citing a reason that his power bill exceeded 300 units. “I was shocked. There is no power connection in my name. When I enquired, my aadhar number is linked to another power connection which is not related to me,’’ said Satyanarayana.

He appealed to West Godavari district collector Karthikeya Misra to restore his pension. Another beneficiary Nageswara of B Colony in Dwaraka Tirumala in West Godavari district also said his aadhar number is linked to another person’s power connection. He requested the officials to rectify this and give him the pension.

 

Kurnool district DRDA project director DK Venkateswarlu said that 4,42,009 beneficiaries have been given Rs 103.445 crore as pension for the month of October whereas 4,33,178 beneficiaries received Rs 101.29 crore in September.

Though the government stopped the pension to several old persons, the pension number has been increased by way of including new beneficiaries into the list.

 i) in Vizianagaram district, 2,000 old people urged the government to reinstate their pensions;

ii) 70 old people in Srikakulam, 10 in Visakhapatnam, 146 in East Godavari, 100 in West Godavari applied for restoration of the pension.

 

iii) 60,81,555 persons were given the pension in the state in October;

i) Vizianagaram: 3,28, 874 ii) Chittoor: 5,08,036 iii) Srikakulam: 3,74,537 iv) West Godavari: 4,53,671 v) Kadapa: 3,43,326, vi) Anantapur: 5,10,129 vii) Guntur: 5,89,513 VIII) Visakhapatnam: 4,72,494 ix) Nellore: 3,55,882 x) Krishna: 5,16,880. XI) Prakasam: 4,23,803 XII) East Godavari: 6,66,244

...
Tags: pensions, old-age pension
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, cross examining of the then Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has been postponed to October 7. (Twitter)

Clues team fails to throw light into Disha encounter

Etala Jamuna, wife of former minister Etala Rajendar. (DC file photo)

Assets of Etala’s wife trebles; BJP fields her as bypoll candidate

Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)

Indo-Israel relations strong, evolving 30 years on: Rony Yedidia

Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)

Caesarean deliveries on the rise in Kadapa Govt Hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Apex court to decide: If case is in SC, can protest go on?

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest in Amritsar on October 4, 2021, a day after clashes involving farmers who were protesting against the agricultural reforms at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh in which at least nine people were killed. (Photo: AFP)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP announces Etala Rajender's name for Huzurabad bypoll

Rajender joined the party on June 14. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->