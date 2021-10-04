KCR is killing hopes of students: Revanth Reddy

Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values. — DC/MK Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that students played a key role in the formation of Telangana State but the TRS government is letting them down and killing their aspirations.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the police to target students during Congress party’s ‘jung siren’ protest, he alleged, and added that they would lodge complaints with the SC/ST Commission against attacks on dalit students.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy along with senior leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Prasad and Malreddy Ranga Reddy offered floral tributes to the statue of Telangana movement’s first martyr Srikantha Chary at LB Nagar on Sunday.

They called on party leaders and activists, who were injured during the ‘jung siren’ agitation, at various hospitals in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values.

He said MLA tickets would be given by the Congress only to hard working and loyal leaders as a befitting recognition for their commitment. This is evidenced by the fact that NSUI president Balmuri Venkat is being fielded in the Huzurabad byelection.