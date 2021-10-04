Nation Politics 04 Oct 2021 KCR is killing hopes ...
Nation, Politics

KCR is killing hopes of students: Revanth Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 4, 2021, 2:41 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 6:31 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the police to target students during Congress party’s ‘jung siren’ protest, he alleged
Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values. — DC/MK Gandhi
 Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values. — DC/MK Gandhi

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy said that students played a key role in the formation of Telangana State but the TRS government is letting them down and killing their aspirations.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the police to target students during Congress party’s ‘jung siren’ protest, he alleged, and added that they would lodge complaints with the SC/ST Commission against attacks on dalit students.

 

Earlier, Revanth Reddy along with senior leaders Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Prasad and Malreddy Ranga Reddy offered floral tributes to the statue of Telangana movement’s first martyr Srikantha Chary at LB Nagar on Sunday.

They called on party leaders and activists, who were injured during the ‘jung siren’ agitation, at various hospitals in the city.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said that the people of Telangana gave Rao two chances, but he has systematically destroyed democratic values.

He said MLA tickets would be given by the Congress only to hard working and loyal leaders as a befitting recognition for their commitment. This is evidenced by the fact that NSUI president Balmuri Venkat is being fielded in the Huzurabad byelection.

 

...
Tags: jung siren
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur. (Twitter@INCIndia)

UP violence: Priyanka, Deepender Hooda detained; Akhilesh stopped in Lucknow

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. (DC)

TRS is trying to buy votes: Bandi Sanjay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

BJP announces Etala Rajender's name for Huzurabad bypoll

Rajender joined the party on June 14. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

It’s just DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu's local body elections

The first phase of the polls are scheduled for October 6 and the second phase for October 9. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->