Nation Politics 04 Oct 2021 Bhatti hits out at & ...
Nation, Politics

Bhatti hits out at ‘autocratic’ TRS rule

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 4, 2021, 1:57 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2021, 6:27 am IST
TRS government’s autocratic rule is scuttling voices of students and unemployed youth
Vikramarka alleged that some police officers were crossing the limits and following the diktat of their TRS bosses, which is unbecoming of them. — DC file photo
 Vikramarka alleged that some police officers were crossing the limits and following the diktat of their TRS bosses, which is unbecoming of them. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka ridiculed the TRS government’s autocratic rule in the state with which it was scuttling voices of students and unemployed youth. When the Congress party took a peaceful ‘jung siren’ protest, police put many party leaders under house arrest and injured several activists in lathi-charge, he said here on Sunday.

It is the fundamental right of opposition parties to stage protests in support of peoples' problems, but the TRS government is trying to suppress the opposition with brute force, he said.

 

Vikramarka alleged that some police officers were crossing the limits and following the diktat of their TRS bosses, which is unbecoming of them.

...
Tags: trs autocratic rule
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 04 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Congress leaders had to take alternative routes to reach the bordering Hargaon area in Sitapur as heavy security was deployed on the main roads amid tension in the violence-hit region of Lakhimpur. (Twitter@INCIndia)

UP violence: Priyanka, Deepender Hooda detained; Akhilesh stopped in Lucknow

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Sanjay said the BJP never opposed the Dalit Bandhu scheme. (DC)

TRS is trying to buy votes: Bandi Sanjay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

BJP announces Etala Rajender's name for Huzurabad bypoll

Rajender joined the party on June 14. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)

It’s just DMK vs AIADMK in Tamil Nadu's local body elections

The first phase of the polls are scheduled for October 6 and the second phase for October 9. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->