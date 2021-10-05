Nation Politics 04 Oct 2021 Akbar turns emotiona ...
Nation, Politics

Akbar turns emotional, makes Assembly poignant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 5, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Updated Oct 5, 2021, 12:03 am IST
Akbaruddin Owaisi created a flutter on Monday when he spoke about his health and how long he would survive
Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC file photo)
 Akbaruddin Owaisi. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi created a flutter on Monday when he spoke about his health and how long he would survive.

Owaisi became emotional when Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy asked him to conclude his speech after he took more than an hour during the short discussion on welfare of minorities development of the Old City.

 

Owaisi remarked, "Sir, I entered this House when I was in my 20s and now I am in my 50s. I have been shouting and screaming for so long. I don't know how long I will live. But I want to make use of a single moment which has been blessed by Allah to serve the people and serve my community and do something and bring in some change before I die and leave this world.”

“This is why I am standing here. Sir, great anguish is there. Kindly give me some time. Sir, it is not easy for me to speak for one hour. My stomach hurts. It really hurts sir. It hurts but my hurt is nothing in front of the hurt and the pain and the suffering of the community I am representing for whom I am standing here,” the MIM leaders said

 

“Not my pain. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the people of my state, for the people of my community but I want some change. I am standing here not for myself sir. I am standing for the people who sent me here to do something for them."

Owaisi added, "I have a dream to see the fate of minorities and Muslims change, I have a dream to see the Old City become like a new city. I have a dream to see our children also hold books and pens in their hands. I have a dream to see our girls come up and join multinational companies, I have a dream to see our children enter civil services."

 

Owaisi continued his speech for 1 hour and 45 minutes. Akbaruddin Owaisi had sustained bullet and stab injuries in April 2011 when he was attacked near Barkas. Apart from opening four rounds of fire, the assailants attacked him with swords and daggers. He was admitted to a hospital and discharged after 20 days.

He suffered injuries to his left kidney, urinary bladder, upper portion of large intestine and upper limb. To this day, the bullet remains lodged near his kidney as doctors warn its removal may affect his legs.

Although it is more than 10 years since this incident happened, Owaisi continues to suffer from a severe stomach pain often and visits London to undergo treatment.

 

...
Tags: akbaruddin owaisi, pocharam srinivas reddy, aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, cross examining of the then Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar has been postponed to October 7. (Twitter)

Clues team fails to throw light into Disha encounter

Etala Jamuna, wife of former minister Etala Rajendar. (DC file photo)

Assets of Etala’s wife trebles; BJP fields her as bypoll candidate

Mrs Rony Yedidia-Clein, Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel in India. (Photo:DC)

Indo-Israel relations strong, evolving 30 years on: Rony Yedidia

Last August, more than 50 per cent of all deliveries were by caesarean section. (DC file photo)

Caesarean deliveries on the rise in Kadapa Govt Hospitals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

Tough Naveen challenge to BJP

Mr Patnaik’s popularity remains unmatchable as the BJP faces a leadership crisis in the state. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP announces Etala Rajender's name for Huzurabad bypoll

Rajender joined the party on June 14. (Photo: Facebook/File)

Mamata takes massive lead in Bhabanipur, TMC ahead in two Murshidabad seats

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee comes out of a polling station after casting her vote during the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly constituency, where the TMC leader is contesting, in Kolkata, Sept. 30, 2021. (PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)

Punjab Chief Minister Channi to meet Prime Minister Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->