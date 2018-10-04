search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Party time for many politicos to avoid tax

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 4, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 1:42 am IST
2,000 parties in India, but not many contest seriously.
Election Commission of India
 Election Commission of India

Hyderabad: Data from Election Commission of India revealed that the number of recognised and registered but unrecognised political parties have increased twofold during election years, in the last decade. There are more than 2,000 political parties in India. A majority of them were registered in the election years 2014 and 2016, however over 31 per cent of them did not contest.

Data indicates that not even a third of these parties participated in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. It looks like political parties are registered to take advantage of tax benefits rather than to contest elections.

 

The data released by the EC shows that one unrecognised party was registered in 2014, 10 in 2016 and two in 2018 from the two Telugu-speaking states. Out of these 13 unrecognised parties, the office address of three (All Indian Party — Assam gardens, Visakhapatnam, All India Sadguna Party, Chittoor, Anna YSR Congress Party, Kadapa,  have been registered in Andhra Pradesh and the rest have their party office in Hyderabad-Secunderabad. Some of these parties with offices in Hyderabad are: Mahajana Socialist Party, Balamrai Rasool-pura, Andhra Nadu Party, Masab Tank, Bahujan Republican Party, Ramnagar, Bharatiya Seva Dal, Somasunderam Street, Secunderabad, Jai Telangana Party Srinagar, Hyderabad, Telangana Praja Party, Chudi Bazaar Dargah, Satyayug Party, Mekala Mandi Road, Bholakpur, National Citizens Party -  Maruti Tower, Kukatpally.

D. Rakesh Reddy, founder of Factly (the public information portal) says that the parties registered in Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh are all unrecognised. “The only benefit they enjoy is tax exemption. Donations to these parties are 100 per cent tax free, however, the parties have to submit an audit report to the EC defining their income (donations) and expenditure.”

It is alleged that political parties are floated before elections to launder black money. For example, if unaccounted cash of Rs 1 lakh is to be donated, one can create names of contributors and below Rs 2,000 can be donated in form of cash. The party founders can show expenses in the name of public meetings. 
"Other facilities like government providing support in the form of land at discounted prices for a party office and other perks are only for recognised parties, added Dr Reddy.

This correspondent spoke to members of two unrecognised parties. Baldhir Singh, the founder of Bharatiya Seva, a party registered in 2014, explained why they did not contest in 2014 elections. 

“Candidates failed to spend for election thus no contestant announced by the party came forward to fight elections, thus BSD did not participate,” he said.
Jai Simha, founder of the National Citizens’ Party registered with the EC in 2016, said, “The party candidates will contest in 2018 Assembly elections from a few constituencies in Secunderabad.”

Tags: tax exemption, election commission of india, political parties
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIIMS will come up in Madurai, says Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan

No bus fare hike on cards, says M R Vijayabaskar

M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Transport Minister

Nitish Kumar behind rumours of rift within my family: Tejaswi Yadav

'All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters,' Tejaswi said. (Photo: File)

Shias protest neglect, seek tickets

With no candidate from the Shia community being given a ticket in the Charminar constituency by any of the political parties.

Mullapally Ramachandran’s clarion call to fight CPM and BJP

New KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran returns the pen to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after signing the register at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Outgoing PCC president M. M. Hassan, Congress leader A. K. Antony, V. S. Sivakumar, MLA, spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, vice-president Laly Vincent, Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. (Photo:A.V. MUZAFAR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham