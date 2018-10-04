search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

K Chandrasekhar Rao says N Chandrababu Naidu is thief, traitor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Oct 4, 2018, 12:05 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 12:15 am IST
K Chandrasekhar Rao dares N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to prove graft charges
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Nizamabad: Resuming his campaign for the state elections, caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao termed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu a “thief, traitor and evil” and challenged TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to prove his corruption charges “if he was born to a single father or mother or if he thinks he is a man.”

Addressing a massive public meeting in Nizamabad after nearly a month’s break, Mr Rao said he had restrained himself all these days to maintain the decorum of the CM’s post. He asked people to decide whether they want to become “ghulams” of Andhra and Delhi rulers again by voting for Congress-TD combine or want self rule and self pride given by TRS.

 

Mr Rao said the Congress and the TJS of Prof. M. Kodandaram should feel ashamed for having tie-up with “Andhra party” TD and “Telangana drohi” Chandrababu who had destroyed Telangana during his rule.

“Chandrababu Naidu is a traitor of Telangana and killed hundreds of innocent Telangana youths in encounters,” Mr Rao said. Mr Naidu “created hurdles for power supply in Telangana and took away seven mandals”. While trying to destabilise the Telangana state government, Mr Naidu was caught in the cash for vote case, he said.

“Can we allow Andhra rule once again in Telangana by voting for the Congress-TD alliance,” he asked. The TRS chief flew here by helicopter and addressed public meeting at Government Giriraj College ground on Wednesday. TRS MPs Kalvakuntla Kavitha, B.B. Patil, minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and party MLCs were present. Mr Rao introduced the party’s candidates to the people and urged them to vote for the TRS again. Mr Rao offered floral tributes to Telangana martyrs and Telangana Talli.

He came down heavily on the Congress and dared Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy to prove the agreements of irrigation projects with Maharashtra and undivided Andhra Pradesh in 1976 were fair. “If you (Uttam) are born to a single father and a single mother and claim to be a man, prove the old agreement and I will tender my resignation as Chief Minister,” he said. The TPCC president had failed, he said.

Mr Rao also criticised senior Congress leaders S. Jaipal Reddy and K. Jana Reddy for their insincerity towards Telangana. “We achieved 19.83 per cent growth in the last four years with utmost discipline and corruption-free governance. The facts are in front of people and they should give a fitting lesson to the Mahakutami elections and vote for the TRS for a stable government,” he said. “I dissolved the Assembly to seek fresh mandate of people as opposition parties are constantly trying to create hurdles for development in newly-formed state,” he said.

Mr Rao criticised that Congress leaders for “bowing to Chandrababu to get Rs 500 crore and three helicopters” for election campaign. He asked the people whether they would mortgage the pride of Telangana to the “Andhra leaders” once again with the Congress-Telugu Desam combine.

Mr Rao cautioned the people to be vigilant over the Congress-TD alliance and vote for the TRS for a stable government. The Congress and TD leaders were “ghulams” (slaves) to Delhi and Amaravati and were trying to stall the rapid progress in Telangana state, he said.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, n. chandrababu naidu, n. uttam kumar reddy, s. jaipal reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nizamabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Tata Harrier undergoes endurance testing in latest teaser video

The carmaker recently uploaded two videos to show the development and testing being done on the Harrier.
 

Umbilical cord stem cells may help repair cleft palate

Researchers describe the stem cell procedure in an infant with cleft lip and palate, diagnosed by ultrasound before birth.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AIIMS will come up in Madurai, says Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan

No bus fare hike on cards, says M R Vijayabaskar

M.R. Vijayabhaskar, Transport Minister

Nitish Kumar behind rumours of rift within my family: Tejaswi Yadav

'All these reports of a rift within our family are planted at the instance of Nitish Kumar. Attempts are being made to psychologically affect our dedicated workers and supporters,' Tejaswi said. (Photo: File)

Shias protest neglect, seek tickets

With no candidate from the Shia community being given a ticket in the Charminar constituency by any of the political parties.

Mullapally Ramachandran’s clarion call to fight CPM and BJP

New KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran returns the pen to Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala after signing the register at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Outgoing PCC president M. M. Hassan, Congress leader A. K. Antony, V. S. Sivakumar, MLA, spokesperson Rajmohan Unnithan, vice-president Laly Vincent, Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman and Thiruvananthapuram DCC president Neyyatinkara Sanal. (Photo:A.V. MUZAFAR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham