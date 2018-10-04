search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Prithvi Shaw scored a fifty on debut and became the youngest Indian to score a half-century on debut as India scored 133 runs for the loss of a wicket in the first session of the first Test versus West Indies. (Photo: AP) LIVE| India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 1: Shaw, Pujara fifties lead India's charge
 
Nation, Politics

BJP lawmaker meets Rahul Gandhi, quits over 'corruption' in Rafale deal

PTI
Published Oct 4, 2018, 11:15 am IST
Updated Oct 4, 2018, 11:15 am IST
BJP lawmaker Deshmukh had on Tuesday announced his decision to quit as MLA and submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker on Wednesday.
Deshmukh, who represented the Katol constituency in the Vidrabha region, is likely to join the Congress which he had quit before the assembly polls four years ago, sources close to him said. (Photo: Twitter)
 Deshmukh, who represented the Katol constituency in the Vidrabha region, is likely to join the Congress which he had quit before the assembly polls four years ago, sources close to him said. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: A day after he met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Wardha, BJP lawmaker Ashish Deshmukh on Wednesday resigned from the Maharashtra Assembly, citing alleged corruption in the Rafale deal as the reason.

Deshmukh had on Tuesday announced his decision to quit as MLA and submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker on Wednesday.

 

Deshmukh, who represented the Katol constituency in the Vidrabha region, is likely to join the Congress which he had quit before the assembly polls four years ago, sources close to him said.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, Deshmukh said schemes such as Make in India, Magnetic Maharashtra (the BJP-led state government's investment summit) and Skill India "showed no results on the ground".

"Also, there is mega corruption in the Rafale deal," he alleged.

On his meeting with Rahul Gandhi Tuesday, Deshmukh said, "Young people have a lot of expectations from him."

Meanwhile, a BJP leader said Deshmukh's resignation may not be accepted immediately as the party wants to avoid a by-poll to the seat ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature starting next month.

Tags: rahul gandhi, ashish deshmukh, maharashtra assembly, rafale deal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WAG feud? Kohli’s wife Anushka, Dhawan’s wife Ayesha had a fight in England: report

Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 342 runs in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, including two centuries, was dropped from the Indian team for the ongoing Tests against West Indies. (Photo: PTI / Instagram)
 

Trump picks Indian-American woman to head US nuclear energy division

Trump has nominated Rita Baranwal to be an assistant secretary of energy (nuclear energy) at the Department of Energy, the White House said in a statement. (Photo: File)
 

OnePlus 6T’s highlight will be the new Screen Unlock

The Screen Unlock also relies on proprietary algorithms and faster animations from OnePlus to enhance the unlocking speeds.
 

BJP vs Cong: PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor shortlisted for Raymond Crossword Book awards

Popular category at Raymond Crossword Book Awards comprises awards in 5 categories, which includes best fiction, biography, non-fiction, Business and Management, Health and Fiction and Children’s Writing. (Photos: PTI)
 

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as the 46th Chief Justice of India on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Child abuse leaves 'molecular scars' in victims' DNA

The researchers found a distinctive methylation difference between victims and non-victims in 12 regions of the men's genomes. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BS Yeddyurappa, Amit Shah meet on ‘coup’

BS Yeddyurappa

Now SIT warrant to rein in B Nagendra, BS Singh Anand?

B.S. Anand Singh

Anita the choice for HD Kumaraswamy’s Ramanagra?

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and wife Anita after voting in a recent poll

Congress campaign from today

The Congress is all set to start its election campaigning on Thursday after performing special pujas at the Jogulamba temple at Alampur.

Kutami to take on MIM in Majlis lair

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham