Arrogant Congress gets no Mayawati

Lucknow/New Delhi: Dealing a body blow to the Congress and the entire concept of Opposition unity, BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday declared that she would not align with the Congress in the coming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and singled out former MP Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh for working against a Congress-BJP alliance.

While saying that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were keen to have a tieup with the BSP, Ms Mayawati accused Mr Singh of “being a BJP agent, who is working against a Congress-BSP alliance”.

The Congress swung into firefighting mode, saying Ms Mayawati had made it clear that she “respects” Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and said any other differences could be sorted out.

“BSP chief Mayawati has expressed mutual respect for Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former chief Sonia Gandhi. The creases can be ironed out,” Congress chief spokesman Rand-eep Singh Surjewala said in New Delhi.

It might be recalled Ms Mayawati has already announced a tieup with Ajit Jogi’s Janata Congress in Chhattisgarh and had declared a list of 22 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections.

Though officially the Congress put its chin up, sources said the BSP chief had been asking for at least 50 seats in Madhya Pradesh and a seat-sharing pact in Rajasthan, on which the larger party was in no mood to relent. The former UP chief minister accused the Congress of remaining “arrogant” despite repeated failures.