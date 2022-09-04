Revanth Reddy ridicules FM’s ‘squabble’ over PM’s portrait

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy alleged that cheap politics were being played by both the BJP and the TRS in the wake of Munugode bypolls (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Ridiculing Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s “squabble” over the missing portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ration shop, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy demanded that she book the TRS government for major financial scams. He alleged that in the wake of Munugode bypolls, cheap politics were being played by both the BJP and the TRS.

Addressing an open letter to Sitharaman, Revanth Reddy felt that the way she behaved at the ration shop did not befit the position of finance minister and the same went for the response from the TRS leaders and its ministers. He pointed out how Telangana was ignored by the Centre, starting from the non-implementation of assurances in the bifurcation Act to the stoppage of funds to compensate the flood-affected in Hyderabad’s in 2020 and the recent Godavari floods.

“It is better to focus on controlling the price rise of essentials affecting almost everyone in the country rather than engaging in a squabble over petty issues. As minister, you should have focussed more on providing succour to the general population. The incompetence of your government has caused skyrocketing prices of essentials. The value of the rupee is falling to new lows. The GDP, which was growing at over 9 per cent under the UPA government, has slowed down to 4.7 per cent,” Revanth Reddy stated.

Revanth Reddy reiterated that both TRS and BJP had a clandestine deal. Sitharaman’s responsibility was to prove this wrong by initiating action against the TRS leaders he alleged were involved in major financial scams.