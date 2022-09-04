  
Nation Politics 04 Sep 2022 'Modi governmen ...
Nation, Politics

'Modi government has 2 brothers -- unemployment and inflation', says Congress

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)
 Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday took a dig at the Centre on the issue of price rise, saying unemployment and inflation were "two brothers" of the Modi government.

Ahead of Sunday's 'Mehngai par halla bol' rally of the party at the Ramlila Maidan here, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the rally was not being held to canvas for the 2024 polls, but to highlight the two "biggest challenges of inflation and unemployment to the people.

"We had protested against this even on August 5. About 70 MPs were detained, including Rahul Gandhi.

"People from 12-13 states are coming and we want to send an effective message to the insensitive Modi government that people are suffering from this back-breaking inflation and unemployment and solutions should be found for them," Ramesh said.

Asked about Ghulam Nabi Azad's rally in Jammu on Sunday, Ramesh said he would speak about the Congress rally not that of the BJP.

On BJP's allegation that the Congress was trying to divert people's attention from the issue of corruption, Ramesh said the party has been protesting against rise in prices for over a year.

"A rally was held in Jaipur. About 70 MPs were detained from Vijay Chowk. We have raised these issues inside and outside Parliament. We have held protests in various states. This rally is part of that series of protests.

"On September 7, we will begin the Bharat Jodo Yatra' which too will have the economic disparity as the biggest issue," Ramesh said.

"Modi government has two brothers  unemployment and inflation. Modi government has two brothers  ED and CBI," the Congress leader went on to say.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders are slated to address the rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of the country, are converging for the event.

The rally comes ahead of the opposition party's 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will traverse the length of the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir starting September 7.

The Congress has said the rally's aim is to highlight the issues of price rice and unemployment, and promote communal harmony in the country.

The party said its workers will continue to raise these issues as a responsible opposition and will take to the streets to fight for the cause of the common people. 

...
Tags: unemployment, jairam ramesh, congress against modi govt, mehngai par halla bol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

KCR also alerted party leaders that the BJP-government at the Centre and central investigation agencies would target TRS leaders more aggressively in the coming days. — Twitter

CBI, ED, I-T will raid TRS leaders, be prepared: KCR in TRSLP meet

Adivasi activists are demanding a health emergency in the flood-hit areas of Chintoor and surrounding areas as no proper sanitation was taken up after the floods receded. — Representational Image/PTI

Vector borne diseases increase in ASR district

Telangana High Court — DC File Image

HC cautions state against delay in filing counters

Former Congress leader GM Saroori flashes the victory sign as he poses for photos in front of a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his public meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Ghulam Nabi Azad's public rally in Jammu today, likely to launch new party



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ghulam Nabi Azad's public rally in Jammu today, likely to launch new party

Former Congress leader GM Saroori flashes the victory sign as he poses for photos in front of a hoarding of former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of his public meeting, in Jammu, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)(

Don't quit BJP but work for AAP internally: Kejriwal tells Gujarat BJP workers

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal interacts with locals during his visit to the poll-bound Gujarat state, in Rajkot, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Political atmosphere likely to heat up in Telangana, key meetings today

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will chair TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting and Cabinet meeting back-to-back on Saturday. (DC Image)

Focus on your state’s progress first, Sitharaman tells KCR

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressing the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana core committee meeting of Zaheerabad parliamentary constituency in Kamareddy on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Tharoor in Congress prez race? All are welcome, says party

Shashi Tharoor. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->