Congress releases ‘chargesheet’ against TRS and BJP

As part of their Munugode byelection campaign, TPCC leaders released a chargesheet against BJP and TRS (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Releasing a chargesheet against the BJP and the TRS governments at the Centre and in Telangana, as part of their Munugode byelection campaign, Congress leaders on Saturday said that there should be a 'debate on development' if the two parties were serious about the constituency’s progress.

Speaking to reporters in Munugode, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy blamed the TRS government for suicides committed by farmers, the rising unemployment rate, and the miseries of people displaced in the name of projects.

He said that rather than resolving important issues pertaining to the constituency, TRS and BJP leaders were more obsessed with winning the by-elections.

Confident of coming good in its bastion, all over again, Congress leaders are going all out to safeguard its vote bank.

Stating that they enjoy a vote bank of 97,000 votes, Revanth Reddy felt that if the party men leaders put up a spirited joint show, their nominee would win the seat.

The leader alleged that Rajgopal Reddy sold himself for Rs 22,000 crore while deserting the party. “The main objective of funding developmental activities in villages was not achieved,” he added.

On Rajgopal’s decision to join BJP, Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy described him as a ‘traitor’. He felt that the Union government has failed to develop Telangana in the last eight years.

Senior leader K. Jana Reddy felt that people had lost faith in TRS as all development projects were pending.