KCR meets Amit Shah; likely to call on Kovind today

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is on a visit to Delhi since September 1, met Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

He submitted the same representation to Amit Shah that was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday seeking review of IPS cadre for Telangana and allot more IPS officers to state in tune with the increase in districts and police commissionerates in Telangana.

The Chief Minister is likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind on Sunday and brief him about the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the first-of-its-kind in the country being implemented by the Telangana government to extend Rs 10 lakh financial aid each to all Dalit families in the state.

The Chief Minister wants to seek suggestions and views on the successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme and what more need to be done for the upliftment of Dalits from Ramnath Kovind, who is India's second President from Dalit sections after late K. R. Narayanan.

In his 45-minute long meeting with Amit Shah, the Chief Minister urged him to enhance the senior duty posts by 29 from the existing 76 to a total 105. The resultant increase in total IPS cadre would be from 139 to 195, he said. He brought to his notice of the President that the earlier IPS cadre review for Telangana was done by the union home ministry in 2016, and a total of 76 senior duty posts and resultant 139 total authorised posts were approved for Telangana.

The increase that was sought in total cadre strength will be about 40 percent against the usually permitted five percent, but the Chief Minister requested the Centre to treat the present IPS cadre review as an extraordinary case for approval. He also sought complete funding of road works in the Naxal-affected districts.

“The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as commissioners, superintendents of police, zonal DIGs and multi zonal IGPs in various territorial units. At present, these territorial units have no sanctioned cadre posts,” he said in his representations submitted to Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister informed Shah that the Telangana government had undertaken a major revamp of its district administrative setup two years after the formation of the state by reorganising the then existing 10 districts into 33 districts for better administrative convenience and efficient delivery of welfare and developmental programmes to people residing even in the remote areas.

He said the union home ministry had already issued notifications recognising the reorganised districts. The police administration has a special recognition unlike other departments in the notifications with 20 police districts and nine police commissionerates, in place of nine police districts and two police commissionerates that existed earlier.