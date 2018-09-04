search on deccanchronicle.com
Son has to go to jail: BJP MLA on threat to Jyotiraditya Scindia

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Sep 4, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2018, 1:52 pm IST
Speaking to reporters, BJP lawmaker Uma Devi Khatik said she herself has taken her son to police station.
On Monday, Uma Devi’s son Prince Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Scindia. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Bhopal: BJP MLA Uma Devi Khatik, whose son threatened to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, has apologised for her son’s remarks and said the party has nothing to do with the incident.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP lawmaker, who represents Hatta assembly seat in the Legislative Assembly, said that her son will have to go to jail and she herself has taken him to the police station.

 

“This is no way to behave. He (her son) will have to go to jail. I myself brought him to the police station. My party has nothing to do with this,” Uma Devi said.

On Monday, Uma Devi’s son Prince Lalchand Khatik threatened to shoot Scindia.

"Jyotiraditya Scindia, you have Jiwajirao's blood running in your veins who killed Jhansi ki Rani. If you step in Hatta then I will shoot you. Either you will die or I will," Lalchand said in a Facebook post.

His remark comes ahead of Scindia’s visit to Hatta district for a rally on September 5.

The police arrested Prince Lalchand after by Youth Congress leader Anurag Vardhan Hazari filed a complaint against him.

Condemning the post, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said the incident showed the "real face" of the BJP and RSS. State unit Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded that the government strengthen Scindia's security if needed.

(With inputs from agencies)

