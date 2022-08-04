YSRC to take stern action against MP Madhav if obscene viral video proved true

A nude video purported to be of Hindupur YSRC MP Gorntla Madhav on a video call with an unidentified woman went viral on social media on Thursday. Madhav is a former police inspector.

The circulation of the video ignited a heated argument between the TD and YSRC in the public sphere, but the MP came down heavily on TD leaders and said they hatched a conspiracy to defame him. He said they used a video that had been taken while he was working out in a gym.

"This video was morphed in an ugly manner,” the MP alleged.

In the video, the caller was seen speaking to a woman in the nude and also exhibiting his private parts. The video chat was recorded on another phone. The video was circulated across the state and in New Delhi where the Parliament session was on.

Gorantla Madhav alleged that Chintakayala Vijay, former minister Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu’s son along with Ponnur Vamsi and Shivakrishna of the TD uploaded the video on the social media.

“I am ready for any probe including a forensic lab test. The TD leaders should submit the original video to the police,” Gorantla Madhav told DC from New Delhi. He said he has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing of the state police and that the Anantapur SP will take action against the “conspirators.”

Anantapur police told DC that a case was registered based on a complaint from Gorantla Madhav’s close aide Venkateswar Rao of Anantapur on Thursday.

Meanwhile, several TD leaders criticised the YSRC MP for his “awkward behaviour” with a woman on video call.

Chintakakayala Ayyannapathrdu’s son Vijay denied the allegation that he circulated the video. “I am from Uttarandhra and what way am I connected to the video of a Rayalaseema MP,” he asked.

Another MP, Raghurama Raju, a rival of Gorntla Madhav, observed that the viral video and another video of Madhav working out in a Gym as exhibited by the Hindupur MP were totally different. "Chief minister Jagan Reddy should react over this issue,” he said.

Action if video is proven as original: Sajjala

Adviser to the government on public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna, made it clear that action would be taken against Gorantla Madhav if he committed any mistake. “Stringent action will be taken against the conspirators if the video is proven to be fake and morphed,” he added.

“Our party is pro-woman and our leader will not spare anybody committing a mistake. The TD is creating nuisance,” he stated.