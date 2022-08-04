  
'Real' Shiv Sena fight: SC breather for Thackeray faction

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Shiv Sena chief and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Election Commission not to take any decision for now on the Eknath Shinde faction's plea that it be considered the real Shiv Sena and granted the party poll symbol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said it would take a call by Monday on referring the matters related to the recent Maharashtra political crisis to a constitution bench.

"We will decide whether to refer the matter to the 5-judges constitution bench," the bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said.

The apex court was hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis which raised constitutional issues including those related to splits, mergers of political parties, defections, and disqualifications.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, : supreme court, shiv sena split, eknath shinde faction
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


