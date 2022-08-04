  
JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
 Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Wednesday announced its support for Opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the August 6 Vice-Presidential election.

Party supremo Shibu Soren asked the three JMM MPs to vote in favour of former Union minister Alva.

Despite being an Opposition party, the JMM had supported the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the July 18 Presidential election.
The NDA has fielded former West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its nominee.

The switch comes about a week after three legislators of the Congress, which is an alliance partner in the Jharkhand government coalition, were caught by the West Bengal police with about Rs 50 lakh cash.

The Congerss has alleged that the money was given to them by the BJP as part of its ‘Operation Lotus’ to defect so as to defeat the Soren government.

