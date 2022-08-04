  
12 TRS MLAs to join BJP soon: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Aug 4, 2022, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 2:21 pm IST
  BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday made a sensational claim that 12 MLAs from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi are ready to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. “There will be a series of byelections in Telangana soon, just as one that will be held in Munugode constituency,” Sanjay said.

“The TRS MLAs were coming forward to join the BJP as they have realized there was a groundswell of opposition to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family. These MLAs are convinced that they have no future in the ruling party and will quit the TRS after people from their constituencies prepare the ground for their departure from TRS by bringing pressure on the MLAs to quit,” Sanjay said.

“If elections were to be held today in Telangana, the BJP will win 62 seats with a vote share between 47 and 53%. The days to come will see opposition to the TRS among people increase and this will further consolidate the projected vote share for the BJP,” Sanjay said.

The Telangana BJP president was speaking with reporters near Bhongir on day three of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

