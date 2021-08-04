Nation Politics 04 Aug 2021 Sharad Pawar meets A ...
Nation, Politics

Sharad Pawar meets Amit Shah, raises political heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SONU SHRIVASTAVA
Published Aug 4, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 6:57 am IST
On July 17, the NCP chief had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the newly carved out co-operation ministry
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)
 NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. (PTI)

Mumbai: The NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday met Union home and co-operation minister Amit Shah in New Delhi raising eyebrows in Maharashtra's political circles. However, Mr Pawar made it clear that the meeting pertained to  Sugar pricing and ethanol blending in Petrol. The meeting between Mr Pawar and Mr Shah lasted for close to 20 to 30 minutes.

The NCP chief was accompanied by party MP Sunil Tatkare, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories chairman Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar and its MD Prakash Naiknavare. The NFCSF has also given a memorandum to Mr Shah that raised several issues related to the cooperative sugar sector.

 

Mr Pawar, who is also a former Union agriculture minister, congratulated Mr Shah for his appointment as the country's first co-operation minister. "Firstly, I congratulated Shri Amit Shah on being appointed as the first co-operation minister of India. During the meeting, we discussed the current sugar scenario of the country and problems occurring due to excessive sugar production. We brought to his notice the two most emergent and severe issues like MSP and permissions to set up Ethanol manufacturing units within the premises of sugar mills. We hope that these issues would be favourably considered & resolved at the earliest by Hon’ble Co-operation Minister (sic)," Mr Pawar said on his social media handle.

 

On July 17, the NCP chief had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the newly carved out co-operation ministry. In his closed-door meeting, Mr Pawar had given a letter to the Prime Minister pertaining to amendments in the Bank Regulatory Act to limit the rights of cooperative banks.

...
Tags: ncp chief sharad pawar, amit shah, sugar industry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 04 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Focus on sanitation, greenery and provision of toilet for each household, segregation of wet and dry garbage, and fogging machines to check mosquito menace are prominent among the 10 commandments. — Representational image/DC

Palle Pragathi: Kamareddy Model an inspiration to entire Telangana state

Harinath said Althaf is a bad character and a case is pending against him in Nellore. — Representational image/DC

Mother posing as police abducts minor daughter with help of her paramour

Allegations of manipulation of the actual Covid infection and death figures have been repeatedly denied by the state health authorities. (Representational image: PTI)

TS government says 2 died of COVID, but Gandhi hospital shows 7 deaths

The CM said that with the recognition of the Ramappa temple, the tourism sector would flourish and the future of the region would change, says Srinivas Goud. — DC Image

World heritage tag attracts tourists to Ramappa temple



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul pushes Opposition unity as he meets 14 parties' leaders

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a breakfast meeting of opposition leaders, at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (PTI/Vijay Verma)

BJP ally Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus controversy

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. — PTI file photo

Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest Farm Laws

I have brought farmers' message to Parliament. They (The government) are suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament, Rahul said. (ANI/Twitter)

Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, passes Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Bill

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->