KCR to address three public meets in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2021, 1:52 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 8:51 am IST
The three public meetings planned by KCR in a single constituency, that too for a bypoll, indicates the significance of Huzurabad bypoll
After the TRS suffered electoral setbacks in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and the GHMC elections in 2020-end, the party chief is taking all elections seriously and personally monitoring and leading all the activities, right from selection of candidate to the end of campaigning to ensure party's victory. — Twitter
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will address three public meetings in Huzurabad Assembly constituency to brace party for the bypoll.

According to party sources, Chandrashekar Rao will address the first meeting on August 16 after launching Dalit Bandhu scheme. The second meeting will be soon after the Election Commission of India issues bypoll notification and the third will be two-three days prior to the polling.

 

The three public meetings planned by the party chief in a single constituency, that too for a bypoll, indicates the significance he attaches to the Huzurabad bypoll.

Rao avoided campaigning for all bypolls in the state until Dubbak election in November 2020 but started focussing on bypolls seriously from Nagarjunasagar bypoll held in April this year, where he addressed two public meetings.

After the TRS suffered electoral setbacks in Dubbak Assembly bypoll and the GHMC elections in 2020-end, the party chief is taking all elections seriously and personally monitoring and leading all the activities, right from selection of candidate to the end of campaigning to ensure party's victory.

 

Rao involved himself completely in Graduate MLC polls held in March and Nagarjunasagar bypoll in April, which the TRS won against all expectations. He has taken Huzurabad bypoll even more seriously as this bypoll happened due to his decision to remove Etala Rajendar from party unlike Dubbak and Nagarjunasagar bypolls which were due to untimely death of sitting TRS MLAs.

Sources say whoever may be the TRS candidate in Huzurabad, the Chief Minister views this election as a war between himself and Rajendar and decided to move heaven and earth to defeat Rajender and reaffirm his political supremacy in Telangana.

 

Meanwhile, the CM will visit his adopted village Vasalamarri on Wednesday and hold a meeting with villagers at Rythu Vedika building to discuss village development plans and funds required.

Chandrashekar Rao in June visited this village and hosted lunch for the entire village and made several promises for the development of the village. He will now review the implementation of his promises. The Chief Minister will also visit Yadadri temple later on Wednesday to inspect the progress of renovation works.

Tags: trs president and chief minister k chandrashekar rao, kcr 3 public meetings, huzurabad constituency, dalit bandhu, bypoll notification, huzurabad bypoll prestigious trs, trs defeat in dubbak ghmc poll, graduate mlc polls, nagarjunasagar bypoll, war between kcr etala, kcr adopted village vasalamarri, kcr for yadadri temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


