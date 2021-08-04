Nation Politics 04 Aug 2021 Karnataka: 29 Minist ...
Nation, Politics

Karnataka: 29 Ministers inducted into Basavaraj Bommai's cabinet

PTI
Published Aug 4, 2021, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2021, 4:06 pm IST
Bommai has by and large gone with old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai. (Photo: PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Somappa Bommai. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: A week after taking over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 Ministers.

The new Ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan here.

 

Bommai has by and large gone with old faces, as 23 of them were Ministers in the previous B S Yediyurappa cabinet, while six are new.

Among those in the Yediyurappa cabinet who made it to Bommai's Ministry are Govind Karjol (Mudhol), K S Eshwarappa (Shivamogga), R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar), C N Ashwath Narayan (Malleshwaram), B Sriramulu (Molkalmuru), Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), S T Somashekar (Yeshwanthpur), K Sudhakar (Chikkaballapura), and B C Patil (Hirekeruru).

Also, J C Madhuswamy (Chikkanayakanahalli), Prabhu Chauhan (Aurad), V Somanna (Govindraj Nagar), S Angara (Sullia), Anand Singh (Vijayanagara), C C Patil (Nargund), M TB Nagaraj (MLC), and Kota Srinivas Poojary (MLC).

 

The fresh faces are V Sunil Kumar (Karkala), AragaJnanendra (Thirthahalli), Munirathna (R R Nagar), Halappa Achar (Yelburga), Shankar Patil Munenkopp (Navalgunda) and B C

Nagesh (Tiptur).

Bommai, who was elected as the new leader of the BJP legislature party last week, following Yediyurappa's resignation, had taken oath as the Chief Minister on July 28.

Among the Ministers in the new cabinet are 8 Lingayats, 7 Vokkaligas, 7 OBCs, 3 SCs, 2 Brahmins, 1 ST and 1 Reddy, and a woman.

Keeping up the "promise", Bommai has inducted 10 legislators who had joined BJP after quitting Congress-JD(S) coalition in 2019, and helped the saffron party to come to power.

 

Eleven of them were Ministers in the Yediyurappa government, out of them two Shrimant Patil and R Shankar have not made it the Bommai cabinet, while Munirathna has been newly inducted.

Earlier today, Bommai said there will be no Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet as per the high command's directions, also Yediyurappa's younger son and state BJP Vice President B Y Vijayendra is not among the Ministers who will be sworn-in.

...
Tags: basavaraj bommai, karnataka chief minister basavaraj bommai, thaawarchand gehlot
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

The bill proposes to introduce the concept of small limited liability partnership in line with the concept of small company under the Companies Act, 2013. (RSTV/PTI Photo)

Rajya Sabha passes Limited Liability Partnership Amendment Bill

The minister urged the shops and business establishments to make special arrangements to avoid rush and ensure social distancing in their premises on account of festival season. (AFP Photo)

Kerala govt relaxes lockdown curbs; shops to open 6 days

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh for family

The instances of people, who died of the virus infection but excluded from the list of COVID deaths somehow, would be examined, she said. (ANI file photo)

COVID-19 severity decreasing in Kerala, says Health Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP ally Nitish Kumar calls for probe into Pegasus controversy

His statement is being seen as a major boost for the Opposition parties who had been demanding an investigation in the case and staging uproar amid parliament proceedings. — PTI file photo

Parliamentary panel likely to question officials on Pegasus phone tapping allegations

Shashi Tharoor. (Photo:PTI)

Manmohan Singh says road ahead difficult for economy

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was speaking on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of economic liberalisation. (Photo:PTI)

Modi to chair open debate at UNSC

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted late on Monday night, “PM @narendramodi will Chair open debate on “maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security” in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August. This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate.” — PTI

Cabinet expansion on Wednesday afternoon: Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->