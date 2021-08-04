Telangana HC seeks state’s stance on exemption of lands from GO 111

The court also questioned the government why it had been making delays in implementing the recommendations of the committee constituted to study and examine the areas which do not fall under the catchment area of the twin reservoirs, but mistakenly mentioned in the GO 111. — DC file photo

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the state government on exemption of some lands from GO 111, which do not fall in the 10 km vicinity of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar.

The court also questioned the government why it had been making delays in implementing the recommendations of the committee constituted to study and examine the areas which do not fall under the catchment area of the twin reservoirs, but mistakenly mentioned in the GO 111.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with an application by M/s Agni Agritech, which informed the court that it was not allowed to construct a building in their land situated in Vatti Nagulapally village limits. Kondam Vivek Reddy, senior counsel appearing for the firm, submitted that only some survey numbers in which petitioner’s land was situated were brought into the GO 111 limits. But the surrounding lands had not been mentioned in the GO 111 and they had constructed multi-floor buildings.

The petitioner’s land became vacant compared to surrounding lands with multi-storeyed buildings, the counsel submitted. He also submitted that the report submitted by EPTR (Environmental Protection Training and Research Institute) -2006 also stated that the said survey number did not fall in the purview of GO 111. However, the government counsel submitted that the issue was under consideration by the Cabinet committee.

The court adjourned the case to 16 August.