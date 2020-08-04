133rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,906,520

51,189

Recovered

1,280,667

50,227

Deaths

39,820

849

Maharashtra45795629935616142 Tamil Nadu2682852087844349 Andhra Pradesh176333956251604 Karnataka145830692722704 Delhi1391561252264033 Uttar Pradesh100310572711817 West Bengal80984568841785 Telangana6894649675563 Gujarat64684476632504 Bihar5956738508336 Rajasthan4555532051719 Assam4527633429109 Haryana3717330470440 Odisha3629723074248 Madhya Pradesh3428524099900 Kerala268731527885 Jammu and Kashmir2200614032407 Punjab1852711882442 Jharkhand135004794125 Chhatisgarh9820725661 Uttarakhand7800453890 Goa6816487656 Tripura5389360527 Puducherry3982241156 Manipur292017667 Himachal Pradesh2818165813 Nagaland21296574 Arunachal Pradesh175810633 Chandigarh116070619 Meghalaya9022645 Sikkim6882971 Mizoram4962660
Nation Politics 04 Aug 2020 Uttam writes to KCR: ...
Nation, Politics

Uttam writes to KCR: Stop Andhra's Rayalaseema irrigation project or quit your job

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published Aug 4, 2020, 9:20 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 9:20 pm IST
Telangana Congress president 'shocked' that chief minister has no time for apex council meeting
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committe president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Facebook)
 Telangana Pradesh Congress Committe president Uttam Kumar Reddy (Facebook)

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy has written an open letter to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao urging him to do something to stop Andhra Pradesh from executing the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project.

In a letter also signed by the Telangana Congress' Krishna Water Protection Committee convener Ram Mohan Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy contended that the project was illegal and the Andhra Pradesh government had no right to divert water from the Krishna basin to the Pennar basin. Such a project would be against the interests of the people of Telangana.

 

The two Congress leaders said Andhra Pradesh was being brazen. Two letters have been written by the Krishna River Board chairman raising objections to the project but the government of Jagan Mohan Reddy had not even bothered to reply while going on to invite tenders for the project.

“In case the AP government does go ahead with the physical execution of the above works, the Congress Party demands that you accept moral responsibility for failing to protect the interests of Telangana and you should resign as chief minister,” the letter said.

 

If the AP government is not stopped from building this project, several irrigation projects in Telangana such as Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme, Dindi Project, Srisailam Left Bank Canal and A Madhava Reddy Project would be adversely affected. "There is a real danger of Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts turning into a desert," the two Congress leaders said.

Drinking water supply to Hyderabad would also be affected.

“It is indeed surprising and shocking that when the government of India calls for an apex council meeting tomorrow (August 5) on such an important subject as the above, you have chosen to hold a cabinet meeting for the new Secretariat building design on the same day," the letter said.

 

They pointed out that if the AP government completes the Pothireddypadu expansion from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs per day and builds the Rayalaseema lift project to draw 3 tmc ft of Krishna water per day, the very purpose of creation of Telangana (to prevent injustice in allocation of water) would be defeated.

They requested Chandrashekar Rao to attend the meeting called by water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on August 5 and also file a case in the Supreme Court immediately to have the AP government's orders 203 and 388 quashed.

 

...
Tags: rayalaseema lift irrigation project, telangana irrigation, andhra pradesh irrigation, uttam kumar reddy irrigation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image

India rejects Pakistan's new political map

The overflowing Abbey Falls in Madikeri, Karnataka.

Kabini reservoir in Cauvery basin on flood alert after heavy inflow from Wayanad

Two accused, arrested by the NIA in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case produced before the court in Kochi. PTI photo

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA arrests two more persons

Representational image (PTI photo)

Traders federation threatens strike to demand immediate opening of Koyambedu market



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

No change of guard in Karnataka, Yediyurappa will complete term: Deputy CM Savadi

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during a programme of the one year completion of BJP government in the state, in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Ashok Gehlot softens? CM ready to accept Sachin Pilot back if high command forgives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to the media persons as he leaves the airport after arriving back from Jaisalmer to Jaipur, Saturday. (PTI)

Hike in horse trading rates after session called: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)

Farmer's death becomes political football in Telangana

Political parties in Telangana are sparring over the suicide of a farmer in chief K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham