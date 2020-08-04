133rd Day Of Lockdown

Bandi Sanjay carves ...
Nation, Politics

Bandi Sanjay carves up BJP Hyderabad unit, runs into Raja Singh's ire

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
New Telangana BJP chief and the lone party MLA in Hyderabad are on a collision course
BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh
 BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Aiming at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar started the exercise of reorganizing party units in Hyderabad city and Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

Accordingly, he has decided to wind up the present Hyderabad city wing and replace it with four news units. For this purpose, the 15 Assembly segments in Hyderabad will be carved into four units: Mahankali, Amberpet-Bathukamma, Bhagya Lakshmi and Golconda.

 

Sources in the party said Musheerabad, Sanathnagar, Cantonment and Secunderabad Assembly segments will come under Mahankali district, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills and Malakpet will be under Amberpet Bathukamma district and Yakutpura, Charminar and Bahadurpura
will be in Bhagya Lakshmi district and Nampally, Karwan and Goshamahal
will be under Golconda district.

Sources said the Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri district units will be reorganized into two new units as LB Nagar and Malkajgiri units bringing Kukatpally, Serilingampally, Ibrahimpatnam, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Medchal,
LB Nagar, Patanchervu and Qutbullahpur segments under them.

 

Sources said Bandi Sanjay is of the opinion that reorganizing the city and Ranga Reddy district units into six new units will give scope to induct many enthusiastic cadres so that they could work hard in the ensuing GHMC elections.

Though the new state president felt that this will strengthen the party, the lone BJP MLA in the city Raja Singh openly opposed the move and openly expressed his displeasure over the new state executive committee announced by Bandi Sanjay on Sunday.

In a message on Twitter, Raja Singh said Sanjay took the decision without consulting senior leaders including him.

 

Sources said Raja Singh is an aspirant for the post of president of the city unit, but his chances have disappeared due to the division of the city unit into four wings.

Sources said several party leaders including Rajesh Reddy and Shyamsunder Goud are bidding for leadership of the Mahankali district, Deepak Reddy and Goutham Rao for the Amberpet-Bathukamma unit, Surender Reddy and
Roop Raj Yadav for Bhagyalakshmi district and Uma Mahender and
Bikshapathi for Golconda district .


Tags: bandi sanjay, raja singh, bjp telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


