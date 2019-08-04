Nation Politics 04 Aug 2019 PM Modi arrives in P ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi arrives in Parliament for day 2 of 'Abhyas Varga'

ANI
Published Aug 4, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Modi was accompanied by BJP working president JP Nadda, among others.
On day one of the exercise, the Prime Minister gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Parliament Library on the second day of 'Abhyas Varga' training programme being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

On day one of the exercise, the Prime Minister gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

While Modi spoke on how to become an 'efficient MP', Nadda spoke on organisation expansion and party's mantra of 'paanch nishthayen' (that include Rashtriyata (nationalism), democracy, gandhiwadi samajwad (Gandhian socialism), sarvadharm sambhav (religious harmony) and politics guided by morals.

Chosen by the party, the lawmakers -- Bhagwanth Kuba, C R Patil and Sudhir Gupta shared the formula of being a "successful MP".

The trio, under the leadership of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, shared the stories of implementation of central government schemes in their respective constituencies.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things.

Tags: narendra modi, abhyas varga, jp nadda
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


