Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

New Delhi: On day two of 'Abhyas Varga', a training programme which is being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to focus on winning 2024 elections from now on.

"Be positive and don't let any negative thoughts hit you. Keep striving hard to win all that you've lost. Win over your opponents and focus on winning 2024 election from now on," Modi said.

Urging legislators to contribute towards nation-building, the Prime Minister said: "You should all work for nation-building. Along with focusing on your own health, you should also devote some time to take care of your family."

On day one of the exercise, the Prime Minister gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things.