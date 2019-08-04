Nation Politics 04 Aug 2019 Focus on winning 202 ...
Focus on winning 2024 election now, PM Modi tells MPs

Published Aug 4, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
'Be positive and don't let any negative thoughts hit you,' PM Modi said.
According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.
 According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

New Delhi: On day two of 'Abhyas Varga', a training programme which is being organised by the BJP for all its parliamentarians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the lawmakers to focus on winning 2024 elections from now on.

"Be positive and don't let any negative thoughts hit you. Keep striving hard to win all that you've lost. Win over your opponents and focus on winning 2024 election from now on," Modi said.

 

Urging legislators to contribute towards nation-building, the Prime Minister said: "You should all work for nation-building. Along with focusing on your own health, you should also devote some time to take care of your family."
On day one of the exercise, the Prime Minister gave lessons to the newly-elected BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended the training being held in the Parliament premises, Modi asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

The agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things.

'Treatment of other two injured is still going on in the hospital,' the doctor said. (Photo: ANI)

Three girls die in wall collapse in Gujarat's Bharuch

Riot control vehicles have also been kept on standby in some areas where the apprehension of law and order disturbances is more. (Photo: PTI)

Anticipating tension, security beefed up in Kashmir; state on high alert

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

Karnataka CM to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

Over 1000 cases subjudice for 50 years: CJI Ranjan Gogoi



Punjab CM Amarinder Singh gets nostalgic on Friendship Day, recalls Army days

Alongside a black-and-white photograph with a friend from his army days, Singh tweeted, 'There is no greater bond than the one made in the Indian Army. Grateful to have had the friendship and company of the nation's best. Cheers to the friends that accept you for who you are and always have your back. Happy World Friendship Day.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Friends in need: Mumbai, UP Police have these reminders on Friendship Day

The picture accompanying the tweet is a collage of photos features policemen helping residents as the city has been battered by heavy downpour of late, disrupting normal life. (Photo: Twitter I @MumbaiPolice)
 

ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2’s first set of pictures of Earth

The Pacific ocean and the continent of America are visible in the pictures which were taken from a distance of 5,000km. (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)
 

Watch: Cue 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' as Israel greets India on Friendship Day

India and Israel share an extensive economic, military and strategic relationship that has strengthened in recent years. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: After water landing, French 'rocketman' succeeds English Channel crossing

Franky Zapata set off on his 'Flyboard' from Sangatte on the northern coast of France for the 20-minute trip to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, on England's south coast. (Photo: AFP/ video screengrab)
 

Delhi Assembly to go 'paperless' in 3 months; MLAs to have tabs

'In next three months, the Delhi Assembly will go paperless. MLAs also can see from home whether his or her question to be asked during Session has been chosen or not. The project is being executed with financial help of the Delhi government which has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the same,' speaker Ram Niwas Goel said. (Photo: Twitter I @DelhiAssembly) )
Karnataka CM to conduct aerial survey of flood affected areas

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly. (Photo: File)

Agitating AIIMS doctors call off strike after meeting with Dr Harsh Vardhan

‘I have appealed doctors to call off the strike so that patients should not face any difficulty in availing healthcare facilities,’ Dr Harsh Vardhan further said on the NMC Bill. (Photo: ANI)

CM cracks down on Sonbhadra incident, sacks DM, SP; orders FIR against officers

10 people were killed and 28 injured in the clash on July 17 after a village headman and his supporters opened fire on a group from a tribal community over land dispute. (Photo: ANI)

Govt preparing to abrogate Article 370, claims Baba Ramdev

‘Those who abuse India, insult tricolour, create ruckus in the Valley on Pakistani funding and attack security forces will no longer be alive,’ Ramdev also said. (Photo: ANI)

Harsh Vardhan meets agitating doctors, urges them to call off strike

Agitating doctors have deep concerns over alleged privatisation of medical education. (Photo: ANI)
