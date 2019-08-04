Nation Politics 04 Aug 2019 Congress top brass t ...
Nation, Politics

Congress top brass to meet on August 10 amid leadership vacancy

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Aug 4, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Aug 4, 2019, 3:43 pm IST
Saturday’s meeting will be first since Rahul announced his resignation at the CWC meet on May 25, post Lok Sabha election results.
Several Congress leaders, including former Union minister Karan Singh and Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, have demanded that the party name Rahul Gandhi’s successor for an immediate end to the prevailing uncertainty in the party. Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)
New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee has declared that it will meet on Saturday amidst the leadership crisis in the party triggered by Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as the Congress party president.

Saturday’s meeting will be the first since Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation at a CWC meet on May 25, two after the Lok Sabha election results. The Congress won just 52 seats in the elections, according to Hindustan Times.

 

The CWC is a group of 54 senior leaders, which hasn’t met since the day Rahul gave his resignation, had not accepted it and instead gave him a free hand to revamp the Congress.

But Rahul Gandhi has been insistent on his resignation and has asked the party to find his replacement. On July 3, he posted a four-page note to party workers on Twitter regarding his resignation.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also shot down suggestions that she take over as the party president.

Several Congress leaders, including former Union minister Karan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, have demanded that the party name Rahul Gandhi’s successor for an immediate end to the prevailing uncertainty in the party.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, congress president, resignation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


